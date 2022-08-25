ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironton, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

St. Louis contemporary abstract artist bringing exhibit to Gailey’s downtown

A St. Louis artist who last visited Springfield a few years ago is returning to the Queen City to showcase his art at Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe in Downtown Springfield. The “pop-up” gallery will feature art by Rex Batson, 64, who plays with textures in his work. He is known as a “contemporary abstract texturalist” — a label a friend of the artist created for the style.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: House on East Walnut will likely rise from ashes

It appears a building on historic East Walnut Street has been spared from demolition. The structure at 920 E. Walnut caught fire Dec. 1, 2021, and suffered heavy damage. It was known as The Walnut Manor Apartments. That’s what the sign in the front yard still says. The two-story...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Ne Springfield#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Mountain Biking#Plumbing#Elephant Rocks State Park#Shut Ins#The Mina Sauk Falls Trail
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield

Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
bransontrilakesnews.com

World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Pitcher from Licking on road to recovery after struck in head by batted ball

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) – It’s something every parent fears. Their child suffers a life-threatening injury while playing sports. That’s why it was hard for Jason and Tracy Davis to step into U.S. Ballpark in Ozark on Saturday, even though their 16-year-old son Kellar wasn’t even playing for the Licking baseball team. Instead, he was sitting on the dugout railing with his teammates, watching the game, wishing he could play but thankful he was there to see it.
LICKING, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.

NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. Shawnda Maples, 54, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast...
CLEVER, MO
KTTS

Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy