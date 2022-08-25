Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s got a new crop of urban farmers: Millennials and Gen-Zers rise up
When Anneliese Kerr considers why she traded in her dream of wearing a chef’s hat for a farmer’s overalls, she talks about road trips in an old Honda with her mother and sisters to pick strawberries. “My favorite thing when I was a kid (was) driving out to...
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
sgfcitizen.org
St. Louis contemporary abstract artist bringing exhibit to Gailey’s downtown
A St. Louis artist who last visited Springfield a few years ago is returning to the Queen City to showcase his art at Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe in Downtown Springfield. The “pop-up” gallery will feature art by Rex Batson, 64, who plays with textures in his work. He is known as a “contemporary abstract texturalist” — a label a friend of the artist created for the style.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: House on East Walnut will likely rise from ashes
It appears a building on historic East Walnut Street has been spared from demolition. The structure at 920 E. Walnut caught fire Dec. 1, 2021, and suffered heavy damage. It was known as The Walnut Manor Apartments. That’s what the sign in the front yard still says. The two-story...
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
sgfcitizen.org
Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield
Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
KYTV
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
Nixa owners relieved after closures finally come to an end “Been a bit of a ghost town”
NIXA, Mo.– A MoDOT project to widen State Highway 14 had left part of Main Street closed for months. But Thursday morning, the road was finally reopened. Local businesses said it was just in time. “It’s definitely been a bit of a ghost town in here,” said _, The widening project shut the road down […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bransontrilakesnews.com
World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Flash flooding leads to traffic issues in Springfield
The rain led to flooding in the theatre department of Parkview High School. Crews quickly cleaned up the water. School officials say a leaky roof led to the flooded floor.
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
Ozark Sports Zone
Pitcher from Licking on road to recovery after struck in head by batted ball
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) – It’s something every parent fears. Their child suffers a life-threatening injury while playing sports. That’s why it was hard for Jason and Tracy Davis to step into U.S. Ballpark in Ozark on Saturday, even though their 16-year-old son Kellar wasn’t even playing for the Licking baseball team. Instead, he was sitting on the dugout railing with his teammates, watching the game, wishing he could play but thankful he was there to see it.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.
NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. Shawnda Maples, 54, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast...
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
Comments / 0