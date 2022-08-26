ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
greenvillejournal.com

Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for two performances on Dec. 9, the venue announced Aug. 29. The progressive rock group kicks off its 60-city tour on Nov....
GREENVILLE, SC
andersonuniversity.edu

Anderson University Statement on Death of Philanthropist, Honorary Alumnus and Lifetime University Trustee Dr. Melvin Younts

Anderson University President Evans P. Whitaker, Ph.D., today issued a statement on the passing of the South Carolina philanthropist and friend of the University. Anderson University President Evans P. Whitaker, Ph.D., today issued the following statement on the passing of South Carolina philanthropist and friend of the University, Dr. Melvin Younts:
ANDERSON, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC
ngu.edu

NGU Benefactor, Long-Time Trustee Melvin Younts Dies

Dr. Melvin K. Younts, a long-time benefactor and five-term trustee of North Greenville University, died Saturday, August 27. He was 93. The noted philanthropist maintained a law practice in Fountain Inn and Greenville for several decades. Born in Durham, NC, Younts spent all but one year of his life in...
TIGERVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics announced the new name for their live gamecock mascot. According to officials, the live mascot will now be known as “The General” in honor of the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for South Carolina athletics.
COLUMBIA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools School Board Notes: District buys 1.2-acre property for $1

Here’s a recap of the Aug. 23 meeting of the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees:. Passed: Purchase of property next to Stone Academy. Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a deal with the city of Greenville to buy a 1.2-acre property adjacent to Stone Academy Elementary School for $1. The deal will allow for future expansion, should the district be interested.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
CLEMSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Nonprofit opens facility at Jud Hub in Greenville

CommunityWorks has opened a Learning Center in the Judson Mill Community Innovation Hub (Jud Hub for short), a social innovation hub located in the historic Judson Mill District. The Learning Center is a collaborative space that allows CommunityWorks to host more in-person community economic development training and provide entrepreneurs and...
GREENVILLE, SC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace

Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
CLEMSON, SC

