greenvillejournal.com
Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenwood, lottery officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Upstate lottery player can now cash in on a big win after lucky numbers came up in a South Carolina Education Lottery game. A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Stop-A-Minit #21 at 590 Highway 72 Bypass West, in Greenwood. The ticket...
greenvillejournal.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for two performances on Dec. 9, the venue announced Aug. 29. The progressive rock group kicks off its 60-city tour on Nov....
andersonuniversity.edu
Anderson University Statement on Death of Philanthropist, Honorary Alumnus and Lifetime University Trustee Dr. Melvin Younts
Anderson University President Evans P. Whitaker, Ph.D., today issued a statement on the passing of the South Carolina philanthropist and friend of the University. Anderson University President Evans P. Whitaker, Ph.D., today issued the following statement on the passing of South Carolina philanthropist and friend of the University, Dr. Melvin Younts:
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
ngu.edu
NGU Benefactor, Long-Time Trustee Melvin Younts Dies
Dr. Melvin K. Younts, a long-time benefactor and five-term trustee of North Greenville University, died Saturday, August 27. He was 93. The noted philanthropist maintained a law practice in Fountain Inn and Greenville for several decades. Born in Durham, NC, Younts spent all but one year of his life in...
FOX Carolina
University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics announced the new name for their live gamecock mascot. According to officials, the live mascot will now be known as “The General” in honor of the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for South Carolina athletics.
WYFF4.com
Gyms across the country drop Rockstar Cheer branding following 'heinous allegations of harm to children'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Monday cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced they're dropping their licensing agreements with Rockstar Cheer, according to a letter posted on Facebook. The nationally franchised gym was founded in Greenville in 2007 by Scott Foster. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster,...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools School Board Notes: District buys 1.2-acre property for $1
Here’s a recap of the Aug. 23 meeting of the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees:. Passed: Purchase of property next to Stone Academy. Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a deal with the city of Greenville to buy a 1.2-acre property adjacent to Stone Academy Elementary School for $1. The deal will allow for future expansion, should the district be interested.
University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
Developer: Construction on Reidville Town Center will start this year
A Greenville developer said plans to build a town center in Reidville are moving forward.
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
FOX Carolina
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
gsabusiness.com
Nonprofit opens facility at Jud Hub in Greenville
CommunityWorks has opened a Learning Center in the Judson Mill Community Innovation Hub (Jud Hub for short), a social innovation hub located in the historic Judson Mill District. The Learning Center is a collaborative space that allows CommunityWorks to host more in-person community economic development training and provide entrepreneurs and...
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
The Post and Courier
Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace
Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
South Carolina law firms plan action against Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
Motorcycle rider dies in Travelers Rest after leaving the road
A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.
