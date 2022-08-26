Read full article on original website
Related
wsgw.com
Child Advocacy Funding Reinstated
Following the news last week the federal funding was being cut to Child Advocacy Centers by half, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a reversal of that ruling on Friday. The state was to receive about $12.5 million until officials were told that funding was only going...
wsgw.com
How a robot is helping dementia patients at a Minnesota nursing home
Roseville, Minnesota — Jill Breckenridge has a new friend at her Minnesota nursing home — but it’s not a person. It’s a special robot named Pepper that can talk and even dance with the residents to keep them active. Amid staffing shortages at nursing homes, the...
wsgw.com
Ahead of expected Miss. flooding, mayor urges people to “get out now”
▶ Watch Video: Wildfires, tornadoes and flash flooding grip parts of the U.S. Severe weather continues to sweep across the country as heavy rains bring floods to Mississippi, tornadoes touch down in the Twin Cities and fires burn in the West. Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in...
wsgw.com
St. Louis Police Secure Grenade
Police in Saint Louis received an uncommon request last Thursday. Police say a 69-year-old Holt man was cleaning the basement of a relative’s home when he found a 1920s-1930s style grenade. He took it to the police station and asked police to dispose of the item. Police closed down the Saint Louis City pool, the interior of City Hall and the Saint Louis Electric Department as a precaution after the grenade was secured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsgw.com
Storm Knocks Out Power Across Much of Lower Michigan
Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after. severe weather blew through Michigan Monday. More than 375-thousand Consumers. Energy and DTE Energy customers were knocked off line as wind gusts of 60 and 70. miles per hour hit the state. Power poles and lines...
wsgw.com
Beto O’Rourke takes break from campaign trail following infection
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is taking a break from the campaign trail after suffering a bacterial infection, he said in a statement on Sunday. “After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,” O’Rourke tweeted.
Comments / 0