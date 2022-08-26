ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wsgw.com

Child Advocacy Funding Reinstated

Following the news last week the federal funding was being cut to Child Advocacy Centers by half, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a reversal of that ruling on Friday. The state was to receive about $12.5 million until officials were told that funding was only going...
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

St. Louis Police Secure Grenade

Police in Saint Louis received an uncommon request last Thursday. Police say a 69-year-old Holt man was cleaning the basement of a relative’s home when he found a 1920s-1930s style grenade. He took it to the police station and asked police to dispose of the item. Police closed down the Saint Louis City pool, the interior of City Hall and the Saint Louis Electric Department as a precaution after the grenade was secured.
SAINT LOUIS, MI
wsgw.com

Storm Knocks Out Power Across Much of Lower Michigan

Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after. severe weather blew through Michigan Monday. More than 375-thousand Consumers. Energy and DTE Energy customers were knocked off line as wind gusts of 60 and 70. miles per hour hit the state. Power poles and lines...
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Beto O’Rourke takes break from campaign trail following infection

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is taking a break from the campaign trail after suffering a bacterial infection, he said in a statement on Sunday. “After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,” O’Rourke tweeted.
TEXAS STATE

