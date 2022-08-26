Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
NBA star gives North Carolina elementary schoolers a head start
Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player.
Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game
Black UNC alumni are glad to see the school host a HBCU football team in its season-opening game The post Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
carolinablitz.com
North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape
Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinablitz.com
FAMU & UNC’s Full Joint Halftime Performance (Video)
UNC’s marching band and the acclaimed Marching 100 from FAMU joined forces for a halftime performance during the Celebration Game that featured the Heels and Rattlers facing each other in Chapel Hill. Here’s the full show.
nypressnews.com
NC A&T Starts School Year with Record Number of Students and New Programs
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) has kicked off its 2022-23 academic year with a record number of students, new academic programs, and increasing research. The school expects approximately 13,500 students this year, which will make A&T the U.S.’s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU) for...
Florida A&M puts up valiant effort in loss to North Carolina
Rattler defense wears down after staying close early against the Tar Heels. The post Florida A&M puts up valiant effort in loss to North Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
Durham students head back to classroom with new schedule, dress code
Students in Durham Public Schools will have to get used to some changes this school year.
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player
A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. Florida A&M updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The North Carolina Tar Heels will play against a Division II opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels struggled last season, ending up 6-7. Live updates. (48)
wunc.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
ncataggies.com
THEY DID IT!!
GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T went five sets after losing the first two for the second time in as many days. But unlike Friday, the Aggies not only completed the comeback with a win but also ended a 17-match losing streak to crosstown Division I rival UNC Greensboro (17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13) at Fleming Gymnasium, Saturday.
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has died
Salisbury billionaire Julian Robertson has passed away at the age of 90. The generous philanthropist had given away over $1.3 billion since 1996. Let's take a quick look at his story.
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Mount Airy News
Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored
Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
Comments / 0