Greensboro, NC

wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
carolinablitz.com

North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape

Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
nypressnews.com

NC A&T Starts School Year with Record Number of Students and New Programs

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) has kicked off its 2022-23 academic year with a record number of students, new academic programs, and increasing research. The school expects approximately 13,500 students this year, which will make A&T the U.S.’s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU) for...
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
FOX8 News

Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
ClutchPoints

BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player

A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wunc.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
ncataggies.com

THEY DID IT!!

GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T went five sets after losing the first two for the second time in as many days. But unlike Friday, the Aggies not only completed the comeback with a win but also ended a 17-match losing streak to crosstown Division I rival UNC Greensboro (17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13) at Fleming Gymnasium, Saturday.
WRAL News

NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
Mount Airy News

Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored

Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
