floridatrend.com
Tuesday's Afternoon Update
State sets medical marijuana dosage, supply limits. Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures. The rule, which was sent to patients and doctors on Friday and went into effect Monday, also carries out a state law that imposed a 2.5-ounce limit on smokable marijuana purchases over a 35-day period. More from the News Service of Florida.
floridatrend.com
Tuesday's Daily Pulse
Atlantic hurricane season’s dry spell could end soon. Why has it been so quiet?. With a number of systems whirling in the Atlantic, including one that could become a named storm in the next few days, the tropics are definitely heating up. But hurricane season 2022 may also go down in history for the opposite reason: Unnatural quiet. If a storm doesn’t earn a name by the weekend, it could mark a record — two whole months without a named storm forming in the Atlantic. Despite NOAA’s initial prediction of an above-average season (and a mid-season follow-up insisting on it), it’s been an unusually quiet summer to date. [Source: Miami Herald]
floridatrend.com
Monday's Daily Pulse
At Kennedy Space Center, a crush of visitors and contractors greet Artemis era. UPDATE: The August 29 morning launch has been scrubbed, the next launch window is slated for September 2. Stay tuned for more Artemis coverage at FloridaTrend.com. Monday’s planned launch of Artemis 1 as the first chapter of...
floridatrend.com
Telehealth use remains high among rural, older Medicaid members in Florida
Telehealth use remains high among rural, older Medicaid members in Florida. Among Medicaid patients in Florida, those in rural areas and older than 65 used telehealth more than their counterparts, highlighting the need for continued access to virtual care for vulnerable populations, according to a new report. The report, published by Elevance Health's Public Policy Institute, includes data from members enrolled in Florida's Simply Healthcare Medicaid plans. [Source: mHealth Intelligence]
floridatrend.com
Florida housing prices remain high, while other regions decline
Florida housing prices remain high, while other regions decline. Home sales prices peaked this summer in more than two dozen areas of the country, where costs are now coming down, but South Florida remains burdened with more properties and lean inventory. According to a Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University of July housing price review that compared historical trends, many of the cities that saw a decline in value or value were in the western states, including California, Colorado, Oregon and Utah. No Florida city was among the 27 markets that experienced declines. More from the Service and the Palm Beach Post.
floridatrend.com
CAPE CANAVERAL – Monday’s planned launch of Artemis 1 as the first chapter of the quest to return to the moon was another boost for Florida’s surging space economy as tourists, space company contractors and NASA celebrated the new chapter of exploration. At center stage, Artemis 1’s...
floridatrend.com
COVID-19 Cases Drop, Deaths Near 80,000
The number of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped during the past two weeks, while pandemic deaths are nearing 80,000, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health. The data showed that 43,703 people tested positive for COVID-10 from Aug. 19 through Thursday, after 45,416 tested...
