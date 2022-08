Bill Zahradka and Don Wilkins proved why they are the Salmon Slayers of Fort Peck on Saturday during Super Salmon Saturday. During the Montana Outdoor Radio Show, they gave out some great advice and tips on how they fish salmon on Peck. They caught four salmon while we were on the air live. Then, the rest of the day, they caught a total 15 salmon as big as 17 pounds. The Captain and Downrigger Dale joined in the fun day of salmon fishing, too!

FORT PECK, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO