FWP News: 2022 Big Game Hunting Forecast
Reminder in the field this hunting season: Be a good steward of the land. HELENA – Are you ready for hunting season? FWP can help. In addition to the following hunting forecast, FWP provides online information about hunting access, including our popular Block Management Program. Through the program, we coordinate with landowners to provide hunting access to more than 7 million acres of private land.
FWP News: NATHAN REINER NAMED NORTHWEST MONTANA WARDEN CAPTAIN
KALISPELL — Nathan Reiner was named the Region 1 (northwest Montana) warden captain for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Reiner stepped into the new role in July and is replacing Lee Anderson, who was named FWP’s new regional supervisor. As warden captain, Reiner oversees the regional game wardens and regional investigator who are responsible for enforcing fish, wildlife, and recreation laws.
State of Montana appeals bison grazing decision
HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen today asked a federal board to overturn the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) decision to grant a permit change allowing bison grazing in Phillips County. The permit is a part of the American Prairie Reserve’s broader effort to expand bison grazing on the plains across northern and eastern Montana.
