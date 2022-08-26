There will need to be some kind of evidence to try to determine what happened during the crash and who is financially responsible. Austin, TX – Fault for a car accident is an important concept. This is because there is usually a substantial amount of money in question through the insurance claim process or personal injury lawsuits. Car accidents that result in serious injuries can create thousands or millions of dollars worth of bills for medical treatment and other costs. For these reasons, anyone who has been involved in a collision in the Austin area should look for advice from a local attorney.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO