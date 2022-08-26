ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Former Cocoa Tigers, Penn State Running Back Caziah Holmes Enrolls at Florida State University

(SBNATION.COM) – Florida State Seminoles football appears to be adding a four-star running back talent, as Penn State transfer Caziah Holmes has enrolled at the university. Though the student directory confirmed he is enrolled, as of Monday evening, no official announcement has been given regarding him joining the Seminoles football team. He is, however, expected to join the program and begin practicing this week.
COCOA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield

WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Merritt Island, FL
fox35orlando.com

Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
click orlando

More rain, rain coming our way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are still pinpointing high rain chances in Central Florida. Rain chances will be up to 70% on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 60% Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be close to the average,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
spacecoastdaily.com

Retired U.S. Marine Michael Edward Moro, 78, Passed Away Aug. 23 at Home

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Michael Edward Moro, 78, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Owego, NY, he was son of the late John Edward and Marjorie (McNeel) Moro. He was the beloved husband of...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

