WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Jones Slams Cocoa, Eau Gallie and Titusville Win Big
The Palm Bay Pirates host crosstown rival Bayside Bears in high school football Week 1 action. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark is on the play-by-play. Sponsors for tonight’s game include Erdman Automotive, Eastern Florida State College, Health First and All Points. WATCH LIVE: The Melbourne Bulldogs host the...
Former Cocoa Tigers, Penn State Running Back Caziah Holmes Enrolls at Florida State University
(SBNATION.COM) – Florida State Seminoles football appears to be adding a four-star running back talent, as Penn State transfer Caziah Holmes has enrolled at the university. Though the student directory confirmed he is enrolled, as of Monday evening, no official announcement has been given regarding him joining the Seminoles football team. He is, however, expected to join the program and begin practicing this week.
Melbourne Police Respond to Armed Disturbance During Palm Bay vs. Bayside Football Game
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers working security for the Palm Bay vs. Bayside high school football game on Friday night were alerted to a vehicle located in the parking lot, with occupants wearing ski masks and possibly armed. According to a Melbourne police spokesman,...
WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield
WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
National Hurricane Center Elevates Potential Risk of Tropical Depression Developing in Atlantic
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center released a new report on Monday about a disturbance developing in the Atlantic that is located over central tropical Atlantic and producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Experts say the system (shown in red) is entering a “only marginally...
Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
Storms topple trees, knock out power in Seminole County
Late afternoon storm toppled trees in Oviedo on Friday. Power lines were also damaged which resulted in outages.
Lightning strikes a tree causing rupture of gas line and fire in Brevard, officials say
WEST VIERA, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree causing a rupture of a gas line and a fire to break out in a residential area in West Viera Friday night, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. BCFR says that crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines.
OBITUARY: Former Space Shuttle Program Engineer James Fred Wiltse Passes Away at 74
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On Saturday, August 20, James Fred Wiltse, a beloved brother and uncle, passed away. He was 74. Born to George and Jane Wiltse, in Syracuse, New York, on December 21, 1947. Jim attended Lake Weir High School in Florida. At Lake Weir, Jim was a...
Rocket-watchers in Vero Beach excited for the next Artemis 1 mission launch opportunity
VERO BEACH, Fla. — What started out as a busy boardwalk day ended up being pretty quiet for most of the Monday morning in Vero Beach after theArtemis 1 mission was scrubbed. The postponement of the Artemis 1 mission launch caused guests to pack up their bags and wait for the next time.
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
More rain, rain coming our way
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are still pinpointing high rain chances in Central Florida. Rain chances will be up to 70% on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 60% Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be close to the average,...
Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
Spectators camp out for historic Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds started to form Sunday ahead of the historic Artemis I launch, especially at Kirk Point Park in Titusville. People have parked their cars and campers up and down the side of the road, with a determination to be present for the launch Monday morning, no matter what.
Retired U.S. Marine Michael Edward Moro, 78, Passed Away Aug. 23 at Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Michael Edward Moro, 78, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Owego, NY, he was son of the late John Edward and Marjorie (McNeel) Moro. He was the beloved husband of...
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
Harriett Fersh, 95, of Cocoa Beach, Died Peacefully Aug. 25 With Her Loving Family
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Harriett Fersh, 95, of Cocoa Beach, Florida, died peacefully on August 25 in the company of her loving family. A 40-year resident of Cocoa Beach, she was an untiring advocate for the protection of the city s green spaces, beaches, and wildlife.
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
