VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO