At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
With the PGA Tour in the midst of its two-week offseason, GolfWRX took its talents to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to see what the guys are playing at Tom Fazio-designed Victoria National Golf Club. Check out links to all our photo galleries from...
This week, at the Club Championship at Southwood Golf & Country Club, a golfer incredibly carded a hole-in-one, an eagle and an albatross all in the same round. Karlos Jeong, who was competing in the first round of the Club Championship, made his hole-in-one on the 130-yard par-3 8th. Jeong immediately followed that up with an eagle on the par-5 9th hole. As if that wasn’t enough for a single round, he then made albatross on the 489-yard par-5 16th.
At GolfWRX, we’re always interested in what golf consumers are buying — from clubs, to balls, to golf gloves, shoes and more — and we want to bring you that information as you make your buying decisions. In this spirit, we’re taking a look at the bestselling...
Rory McIlroy just became the first player to ever win three FedEx Cup Championships. He shot a final-round 66 at East Lake Golf Club for a one-stroke win over Sungjae Im. Rory’s huge smiles might have been just as bright as the FedEx Cup trophy he held up in the Atlanta sun. On his wrist was his trusty Omega Seamaster Diver 300M that he has been wearing so often now.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at Rory McIlroy's drop by the grandstands on the 18th hole en route to becoming the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times. Haney has seemingly been firing shots at the PGA Tour on his Twitter feed for...
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
PGA Tour pro James Hahn does not appear to be too happy with the sweeping changes that were announced in riposte to LIV Golf after "the meeting" that was orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. In an interview with Adam Schupack of Golfweek, Hahn has claimed the "secret meeting"...
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @ 14.25) Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95 Hybrid X, Graphite Design Tour AD DI...
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
Eddie Pepperell has never shied away from social media. From tweets about his play, his pets, wine, and his play again, the 31-year-old loves to “play games” with his fellow professionals, and the LIV/PGA/DP World Tour situation has provided an awful lot of opportunity. Pepperell hasn’t been happy...
Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
Rory McIlroy pocketed a cool $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup for a record third time, and then immediately turned his attention to his next tournament on the schedule where he will face a number of LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Fresh off launching...
The CBS Sports commentator and author has strong opinions on the continuing battle atop the men's game.
On Tuesday, LIV Golf announced the signings of six new players after weeks of speculation. Cam Smith is the marquee name of the six new players who have left the PGA Tour to join LIV, with the 2022 Open Champion joined by Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.
LIV Golf's attorney called the FedEx Cup playoffs the 'Super Bowl of Golf,' which McIlroy cited among other digs at the competing tour after his win.
Cameron Tringale announced Sunday that he will not renew his PGA Tour membership for next season and will join LIV
LIV Golf is set to play at The International Club outside of Boston, MA. starting on September 2nd. In their most recent event at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, there were groups of protestors who took issue with the fact that the money sourcing LIV Golf is from the Saudi Arabian government, who has been connected to the events of 9/11.
