Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler’s parents after winning FedEx Cup
Rory McIlroy apologised to the parents of Scottie Scheffler after denying the American to triumph at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.McIlroy secured the FedEx Cup for a third time in his career with an excellent final round 66 to take victory by a single stroke from Scheffler and Sungjae Im.The players had begun the week at East Lake on staggered scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings, and Scheffler re-opened his lead to six shots after the conclusion of the weather-delayed third round on Sunday morning.But his Northern Irish playing partner was able to capitalise on an...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro not a fan of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's changes
PGA Tour pro James Hahn does not appear to be too happy with the sweeping changes that were announced in riposte to LIV Golf after "the meeting" that was orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. In an interview with Adam Schupack of Golfweek, Hahn has claimed the "secret meeting"...
2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club
Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
thecomeback.com
Six star players join LIV Golf, leave PGA Tour
The PGA Tour has been losing start players to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for months, and it looks like there’s a new crop of defectors as six top-100 golfers have announced plans to leave the Tour and join LIV including Australian Cameron Smith, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth WITB 2022 (August)
Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @ 14.25) Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95 Hybrid X, Graphite Design Tour AD DI...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
golfmagic.com
How much Rory McIlroy and others won at the Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy scooped the biggest tournament pay cheque of his career on the PGA Tour with a whopping $18 million FedEx Cup bonus for having won the Tour Championship at East Lake. McIlroy now becomes the first player in the history of the FedEx Cup to win it three times,...
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake
A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
Footage of Jalen Rose Playing Golf Is Not Suitable for Most Audiences
Jalen Rose's golf game is amazing.
Rory McIlroy throws 'Super Bowl' dig at LIV Golf after FedEx Cup victory
On Sunday, Rory Mcllroy won the FedEx Cup, becoming the first player to win the tournament three times. Mcllroy rode an incredible come-from-behind effort to clinch the final event of the PGA Tour season. Despite coming back from six strokes down, Mcllroy still had some energy to throw a dig...
Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy pulled out all the stops as he erased a six-shot deficit to claim yet another FedEx Cup Championship. McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia playing alongside tournament leader Scottie Scheffler. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that […] The post Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (8/29/22): Ping PLD Anser 4 putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
ESPN
Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Tringale thanks Tiger Woods as he joins LIV Golf Tour
Cameron Tringale thanked Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as he became the latest player to leave the PGA Tour and join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Tringale, 35, confirmed the news on his social media. The news was first reported earlier in the week by Handicap54. The American...
Steve Stricker wins Ally Challenge for ninth PGA Tour Champions victory but says caddying for his daughter was 'cooler than this'
A week ago, Steve Stricker was at Mission Hills Country Club not playing golf but instead working as the caddie for his daughter Bobbi in 100-plus degree temperatures at the first stage of LPGA Qualifying. She was among the 106 golfers to advance. This week, he was back at work...
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
With the PGA Tour in the midst of its two-week offseason, GolfWRX took its talents to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to see what the guys are playing at Tom Fazio-designed Victoria National Golf Club. Check out links to all our photo galleries from...
GolfWRX
Police mistake wedding guests for protestors ahead of latest LIV Golf event
LIV Golf is set to play at The International Club outside of Boston, MA. starting on September 2nd. In their most recent event at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, there were groups of protestors who took issue with the fact that the money sourcing LIV Golf is from the Saudi Arabian government, who has been connected to the events of 9/11.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy makes history on PGA Tour with stunning statistic
Rory McIlroy may not have won as many times as Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour in 2022, but he chased the American down with scores of 63 and 66 at the weekend in Atlanta to win the FedEx Cup. Scores late on in the day have given McIlroy so...
