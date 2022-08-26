ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers office building sells for $3.1 million

Paul Antonucci Ltd. and JMH Land Holdings LLC purchased an 11,500-square-foot office building at 6200 Whiskey Creek Drive in Fort Myers from HM Oak Hammock LLC for $3.1 million. Andrew DeSalvo, ALC, Matt Stepan, CCIM, and Jeffrey Clapper of Premier Commercial Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion

Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
Airport executives race to keep up with post-pandemic travel demand

Airport executives from Tampa south to Fort Myers are well-aware of the big changes in their industry post-pandemic, from a dearth of workers to rapidly inclining passenger numbers — a shortage and a surge that's upended many airlines' operating models. These officials, individually, are approaching the changes with vigor.
Fort Myers remains one of most overvalued housing markets in U.S.

Fort Myers is the third most overvalued housing market in the U.S. and the most overvalued in Florida, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Using open-source data from Zillow or other providers, researchers determined Fort Myers home buyers are paying an average of $430,131, a 62.23% premium over the expected price of $265,142. Only Boise, Idaho, and Las Vegas home buyers are paying more of a premium. Lakeland, Tampa, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area and Melbourne round out the top five most overvalued markets in Florida.
Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million

SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
Police rule reported Ida Baker High School threat non-credible

More police will be seen on the campus of Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral on Monday morning as a precaution after a threat, deemed non-credible, was reported against the school Sunday. On Sunday, parents of students at Ida Baker High received an automated call about a threat. Neighbors...
Travel reporter experiences the hidden gems of Southwest Florida

There’s a new effort to get people to check out other attractions besides the beach in Southwest Florida. The effort may help you and others discover what one popular travel reporter calls Lee County’s “hidden gems.”. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau invited CBS News’ Peter...
Pure Green Juice and Smoothie Shop opens in Cape Coral

Pure Green Juice and Smoothie Shop opened its first location in Southwest Florida at Surfside Shops, 2390 Surfside Blvd., near Starbucks and Club Palates, in Cape Coral. The location is locally owned by Brad Weiss and Michael Holmes who moved to Cape Coral full-time during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The menu includes handcrafted smoothies, açaí and pataya bowls, cold-pressed juices and shots, along with an oatmeal and toast line. The location will staff 15 to 20 hospitality positions. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Travel outlook at Southwest Florida International Airport

Traveling the last couple of years has been up and down. As in, let’s see if my plane goes up and if these prices ever come down. Along the way, something unusual happened. For two months in a row, air travel at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) was off by a lot, about 20% year over year.
Dog parks and play areas in Fort Myers & the Beach

We are lucky in Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach to have many great dog parks to enjoy with our favorite pups. Dog parks are a great place for our pups to play unleashed and meet new friends! Not sure about how dog parks work or if your dog is ready for one? Check out our etiquette and rules tips at the bottom of this story.
