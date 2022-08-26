Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, Cape Coral are the third most overvalued housing market in the nation
Right now, homes are selling for way over value, especially in Cape Coral. This might lead prospective homeowners to put off buying a home until the market cools off. Peter Davis, a broker associate with John Harwood Properties, said the days of people buying homes over market value are gone.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Punta Gorda
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Punta Gorda, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers office building sells for $3.1 million
Paul Antonucci Ltd. and JMH Land Holdings LLC purchased an 11,500-square-foot office building at 6200 Whiskey Creek Drive in Fort Myers from HM Oak Hammock LLC for $3.1 million. Andrew DeSalvo, ALC, Matt Stepan, CCIM, and Jeffrey Clapper of Premier Commercial Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
WZVN-TV
Ask the Doctors: Atypical mycobacterial skin infections
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Kim joined More in the Morning to talk about some of the common bacterial skin infections you might come across. For more information regarding atypical mycobacterial skin infections, please watch the video above.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion
Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
businessobserverfl.com
Airport executives race to keep up with post-pandemic travel demand
Airport executives from Tampa south to Fort Myers are well-aware of the big changes in their industry post-pandemic, from a dearth of workers to rapidly inclining passenger numbers — a shortage and a surge that's upended many airlines' operating models. These officials, individually, are approaching the changes with vigor.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers remains one of most overvalued housing markets in U.S.
Fort Myers is the third most overvalued housing market in the U.S. and the most overvalued in Florida, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Using open-source data from Zillow or other providers, researchers determined Fort Myers home buyers are paying an average of $430,131, a 62.23% premium over the expected price of $265,142. Only Boise, Idaho, and Las Vegas home buyers are paying more of a premium. Lakeland, Tampa, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area and Melbourne round out the top five most overvalued markets in Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million
SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
Fort Myers Beach sounds off as new Bayside Park Project nears completion
After months of renovation, Bayside Park will finally be open Tuesday. It’s one of a few projects currently underway on Fort Myers Beach.
WINKNEWS.com
Police rule reported Ida Baker High School threat non-credible
More police will be seen on the campus of Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral on Monday morning as a precaution after a threat, deemed non-credible, was reported against the school Sunday. On Sunday, parents of students at Ida Baker High received an automated call about a threat. Neighbors...
WINKNEWS.com
Travel reporter experiences the hidden gems of Southwest Florida
There’s a new effort to get people to check out other attractions besides the beach in Southwest Florida. The effort may help you and others discover what one popular travel reporter calls Lee County’s “hidden gems.”. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau invited CBS News’ Peter...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pure Green Juice and Smoothie Shop opens in Cape Coral
Pure Green Juice and Smoothie Shop opened its first location in Southwest Florida at Surfside Shops, 2390 Surfside Blvd., near Starbucks and Club Palates, in Cape Coral. The location is locally owned by Brad Weiss and Michael Holmes who moved to Cape Coral full-time during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The menu includes handcrafted smoothies, açaí and pataya bowls, cold-pressed juices and shots, along with an oatmeal and toast line. The location will staff 15 to 20 hospitality positions. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
WINKNEWS.com
Travel outlook at Southwest Florida International Airport
Traveling the last couple of years has been up and down. As in, let’s see if my plane goes up and if these prices ever come down. Along the way, something unusual happened. For two months in a row, air travel at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) was off by a lot, about 20% year over year.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral fronts $10 million for $103 million Cove at 47th apartment complex
In this Gulfshore Business report, the face of downtown Cape Coral is about to change as crews broke ground on the new luxury development Cove at 47th. In two years the Cove at 47th will be completed. An Indianapolis developer bought four acres in December for $6,500,000. Inflation drove up...
macaronikid.com
Dog parks and play areas in Fort Myers & the Beach
We are lucky in Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach to have many great dog parks to enjoy with our favorite pups. Dog parks are a great place for our pups to play unleashed and meet new friends! Not sure about how dog parks work or if your dog is ready for one? Check out our etiquette and rules tips at the bottom of this story.
City of Cape Coral warns residents of unlicensed contractors
City officials say that it's been an ongoing issue, so much so that they posted an alert on their social media pages this week to remind those who may be looking to hire one.
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples Middle School to see increased law enforcement presence Tuesday
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it will have an increased presence at East Naples Middle School on Tuesday after a concerning social media post. The sheriff’s office did not release the exact wording of the post but said it did mention East Naples Middle School. CCSO says...
WINKNEWS.com
DoorDash driver identified as man seen taking photo outside Buckingham home
A man landed on the radar of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after taking a photo in front of a Buckingham home for his job. It recently happened to a DoorDash driver who was dropping off an order. After an investigation, his name is cleared, but the damage was already done.
