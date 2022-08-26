Read full article on original website
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
Erik Ten Hag & Joel Glazer Disagree On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future
Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer have disagreed on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report.
Ten Hag brutally axed Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Man Utd squad in 2-hour showdown and told flops: My way or highway
CRISTIANO RONALDO was brutally axed in front of the entire Manchester United squad during a two-hour summit meeting. Boss Erik ten Hag called the players together last Thursday and urged them to air any grievances without the threat of repercussions. During the clear-the-air session Ten Hag told Ronaldo and captain...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘annoyed with 25 per cent pay cut written into contract for Man United missing Champions League’
CRISTIANO RONALDO is reportedly annoyed with Manchester United after having to take a 25 per cent pay cut. That’s due to the Red Devils missing out on Champions League football this season. The Sunday Times claims Ronaldo, 37, was left fuming when United finished sixth in the Premier League...
Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo to Chelsea ‘talks’, Antony MEDICAL, Liverpool ‘agree’ Bellingham deal, Arsenal’s offer
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly returned to Chelsea to try and get the Blues to sign his star man. Ronaldo wants away from Manchester United this summer and would be willing to join the Blues, but manager Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to have the Portuguese forward in his squad.
Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit
The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
Watch: Ronaldo splashes Ferdinand’s suede shoes prior to Southampton game
Cristiano Ronaldo showed disregard for Rio Ferdinand wardrobe on Saturday before Manchester United went on to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s. You can tell that the spirits were high in the camp prior to kick-off and the Reds made it two wins on the bounce and fought hard for their first clean sheet on the road since December 2021 (vs Norwich).
Man United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Martin Dubravka, Cristiano Ronaldo and more
Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
