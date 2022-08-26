ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler’s parents after winning FedEx Cup

Rory McIlroy apologised to the parents of Scottie Scheffler after denying the American to triumph at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.McIlroy secured the FedEx Cup for a third time in his career with an excellent final round 66 to take victory by a single stroke from Scheffler and Sungjae Im.The players had begun the week at East Lake on staggered scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings, and Scheffler re-opened his lead to six shots after the conclusion of the weather-delayed third round on Sunday morning.But his Northern Irish playing partner was able to capitalise on an...
Watch: Ronaldo splashes Ferdinand’s suede shoes prior to Southampton game

Cristiano Ronaldo showed disregard for Rio Ferdinand wardrobe on Saturday before Manchester United went on to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s. You can tell that the spirits were high in the camp prior to kick-off and the Reds made it two wins on the bounce and fought hard for their first clean sheet on the road since December 2021 (vs Norwich).
Man United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Martin Dubravka, Cristiano Ronaldo and more

Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
Mourinho reveals what he told Allegri at full-time

Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri had a warm embrace, and they were chatting after AS Roma held Juventus to a 1-1 draw yesterday. The Bianconeri had taken the lead through a beautifully struck free kick from Dusan Vlahovic, but a Tammy Abraham header cancelled it out in the second half to ensure both clubs shared the spoils.
