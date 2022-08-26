ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
The Spun

Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
golfmagic.com

Tiger's former coach calls BS on LIV as he urges forgiveness for Lefty

Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon has urged LIV Golf players to "cut the BS" as he called for the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to figure out a way to co-exist with the controversial series. Harmon, who coached Woods when he was at the peak of his powers, recently...
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
CBS Sports

2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake

A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro not a fan of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's changes

PGA Tour pro James Hahn does not appear to be too happy with the sweeping changes that were announced in riposte to LIV Golf after "the meeting" that was orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. In an interview with Adam Schupack of Golfweek, Hahn has claimed the "secret meeting"...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club

Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
ATLANTA, GA
GolfWRX

Jordan Spieth WITB 2022 (August)

Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @ 14.25) Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95 Hybrid X, Graphite Design Tour AD DI...
Golf.com

Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today

The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
golfmagic.com

How much Rory McIlroy and others won at the Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy scooped the biggest tournament pay cheque of his career on the PGA Tour with a whopping $18 million FedEx Cup bonus for having won the Tour Championship at East Lake. McIlroy now becomes the first player in the history of the FedEx Cup to win it three times,...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy: What's in the Bag of the FedEx Cup champion

Rory McIlroy has won the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup for a record third time, and he did so with a full bag of TaylorMade golf clubs and ball. McIlroy relied on his Stealth Plus driver and TP5x golf ball to seal the come-from-behind victory to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Fox News

Rory McIlroy on facing LIV golfers at BMW PGA Championship: 'It's going to be hard for me to stomach'

Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup playoffs for the third time on Sunday after an incredible comeback in the final round of the Tour Championship, but just after claiming his $18 million prize, the 22-time PGA Tour winner took the opportunity to dig at his competitors in the LIV Golf circuit – 18 of whom he will soon face at the BMW PGA Championship next month.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy shared a very classy moment with Scottie Scheffler's family after FedEx Cup win

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Rory McIlroy closed out what have likely been the most stressful few months of his career by coming back from six strokes down to win the PGA Tour Championship and the $18 million bucks that come with the FedEx Cup title Sunday in Atlanta.
Golf Channel

Full FedExCup bonus payout, from No. 1 to No. 150

Sunday's winner of the Tour Championship and FedExCup title will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with the champ getting 24% of that. Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes...
