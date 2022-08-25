College Sports

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
WSFA
T.J. Finley named starting QB for Auburn Tigers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s game week for the Auburn Tigers and there’s now an answer as to who will be the starting quarterback. Sunday afternoon, the Auburn Football Twitter account announced junior quarterback T.J. Finley will take the first snap for the Tigers this season. Finley won the starting job over Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.
WSFA
Jacksonville State dominates Stephen F. Austin 42-17 in FCS Kickoff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football has made its return with a matchup in Montgomery, Alabama. The FCS Kickoff, broadcast to the nation by ESPN, featured the Jacksonville State Gamecocks’ dominating performance over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The game kicked off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The SFA Lumberjacks...
WSFA
The numbers behind this very wet August
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
WSFA
4,000 converge on Montgomery for Air Force Info Tech And Cyberpower Convention
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Convention kicked off Monday in Montgomery. Thousands of people are in the Capital City to learn about the latest technologies to help defend against cyber attacks and advanced persistent threats. David Stickley, a former convention attendee who is now...
WSFA
A week of much lower rain chances!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an extended period of wet weather, we are finally looking ahead to a drier workweek! As we get ready to wrap up August there will be limited rain chances... that doesn’t mean we are completely without showers and thunderstorms on radar each afternoon, but most towns won’t experience a lot of wet weather between now and Thursday.
WSFA
A look inside Wetumpka Middle School’s wellness room
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - As thousands of students head back to school across the River Region, teachers and staff at Wetumpka Middle School have a new place to relax, refresh, and decompress. This month, the school is opening the Wetumpka Middle School Wellness Room. The school’s principal, Loukisha Brooks, and...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
WSFA
September marks Campus Safety Awareness Month
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Campus Safety Awareness Month. As colleges and universities across the state are back in session, gender-based violence remains a public health and safety concern on college campuses. As many students leave home and head off to college, experts say safety is important. “You’ve...
WSFA
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
WSFA
Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery. According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license. Court...
WSFA
Montgomery organization raising money to buy flags for fallen veterans
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flags on veteran gravesites are becoming more costly for one Montgomery organization as they prepare for next spring. The Townsend Detachment #920 Marine Corps League regularly recognizes fallen Marine veterans by placing new flags on gravesites each year. “They may not have been killed in combat...
WSFA
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is fighting for his life while another sits in jail on an assault charge following a Friday afternoon shooting, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. The incident happened at a residence in the 3200 block of Highway 143, just north of the...
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have cancelled a missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman. Saturday afternoon, police said Benisha Cheri McBride, 25, had been located. She was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday near the 500 block of Eastdale Road South. No further details were released. Not...
WSFA
Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a pedestrian killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. Police said they responded to the wreck around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor Road and Bell Road. There, they found a 2009 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Kia Sorento.
