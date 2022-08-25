College Sports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WSFA

T.J. Finley named starting QB for Auburn Tigers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s game week for the Auburn Tigers and there’s now an answer as to who will be the starting quarterback. Sunday afternoon, the Auburn Football Twitter account announced junior quarterback T.J. Finley will take the first snap for the Tigers this season. Finley won the starting job over Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.
WSFA

Jacksonville State dominates Stephen F. Austin 42-17 in FCS Kickoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football has made its return with a matchup in Montgomery, Alabama. The FCS Kickoff, broadcast to the nation by ESPN, featured the Jacksonville State Gamecocks’ dominating performance over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The game kicked off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The SFA Lumberjacks...
WSFA

The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
WSFA

A week of much lower rain chances!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an extended period of wet weather, we are finally looking ahead to a drier workweek! As we get ready to wrap up August there will be limited rain chances... that doesn’t mean we are completely without showers and thunderstorms on radar each afternoon, but most towns won’t experience a lot of wet weather between now and Thursday.
WSFA

A look inside Wetumpka Middle School’s wellness room

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - As thousands of students head back to school across the River Region, teachers and staff at Wetumpka Middle School have a new place to relax, refresh, and decompress. This month, the school is opening the Wetumpka Middle School Wellness Room. The school’s principal, Loukisha Brooks, and...
WSFA

Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
WSFA

September marks Campus Safety Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Campus Safety Awareness Month. As colleges and universities across the state are back in session, gender-based violence remains a public health and safety concern on college campuses. As many students leave home and head off to college, experts say safety is important. “You’ve...
WSFA

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
WSFA

Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery. According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license. Court...
WSFA

Montgomery organization raising money to buy flags for fallen veterans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flags on veteran gravesites are becoming more costly for one Montgomery organization as they prepare for next spring. The Townsend Detachment #920 Marine Corps League regularly recognizes fallen Marine veterans by placing new flags on gravesites each year. “They may not have been killed in combat...
WSFA

Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have cancelled a missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman. Saturday afternoon, police said Benisha Cheri McBride, 25, had been located. She was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday near the 500 block of Eastdale Road South. No further details were released. Not...
WSFA

Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a pedestrian killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. Police said they responded to the wreck around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor Road and Bell Road. There, they found a 2009 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Kia Sorento.
