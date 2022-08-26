ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

Northland FAN 106.5

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Q985

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
WEAU-TV 13

Indiana refinery fire not expected to affect gas prices much

CHICAGO (AP) - A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region. BP said Monday that it expects to...
WISN

Wisconsin farming manufacturer sets environmental goals

LOMIRA, Wis. — Climate change has taken the front and center of many discussions across the globe, with many switching gears in an effort to decrease our carbon footprint. One Wisconsin manufacturing company is setting environmental goals to help multiple industries become more efficient. There are some easy ways...
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin DNR’s Newest Land Managers – Goats

BRULE, WI -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced a special class of new land managers working at the Brule River State Forest. Goats. Beginning in May 2022, the DNR partnered with Regenerative Ruminants to place goats in portions of the Brule River State Forest overrun with buckthorn, an invasive plant, as part of the department’s integrated pest management plan.
seehafernews.com

Program Works to Bring Green Construction Jobs to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Latino community has been inundated with job opportunities in the “green” economy thanks to a new pilot program. Elevate, a climate-change equity nonprofit, has partnered with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development to help minority construction workers develop relationships within the climate-change economy. The Contractor Accelerator...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
My 1053 WJLT

The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
WEAU-TV 13

The Wisconsin DNR held wildfire training in Jackson Co.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several fire departments across western Wisconsin came together to practice fighting wildfires in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Organized by the Wisconsin Department of Resources, the training is designed to prepare local firefighters for the worst. Wildfires can be a concern for the badger state with...
WEAU-TV 13

Evers, DWD announce Advanced Manufacturing Technical Education Equipment Grants

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eleven school districts are set to receive new education grants. According to a media release from The office of the Governor, Governor Tony Evers together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is announcing eleven Wis. school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding intended to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs.
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
msn.com

3rd annual Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Fall Sport Show is underway at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. This is the third year of the Fall Show. There are over 100 venders set up with outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks, tree stands, clothing, fishing rods and reels, and more. There is also a petting zoo with goats and a trout pond for indoor fishing.
