What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center
MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
Indiana refinery fire not expected to affect gas prices much
CHICAGO (AP) - A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region. BP said Monday that it expects to...
Wisconsin farming manufacturer sets environmental goals
LOMIRA, Wis. — Climate change has taken the front and center of many discussions across the globe, with many switching gears in an effort to decrease our carbon footprint. One Wisconsin manufacturing company is setting environmental goals to help multiple industries become more efficient. There are some easy ways...
Wisconsin DNR’s Newest Land Managers – Goats
BRULE, WI -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced a special class of new land managers working at the Brule River State Forest. Goats. Beginning in May 2022, the DNR partnered with Regenerative Ruminants to place goats in portions of the Brule River State Forest overrun with buckthorn, an invasive plant, as part of the department’s integrated pest management plan.
Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river
Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month.
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan won a $2.08 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery during his trip. The 59-year-old Pennsylvania man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the Lotto 47 drawing during a stop at Shoppers Market Plus in Warren. The...
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
September is upon us. That means Wisconsin hunting seasons begin Thursday with geese, teal and doves.
In keeping with modern tradition, Wisconsin's 2022 hunting seasons will kick off as the calendar turns to September. The early Canada goose, early teal and mourning dove seasons open Thursday, with most other hunting opportunities, including bow deer, ruffed grouse and wild turkey, to start later in the month. The...
Program Works to Bring Green Construction Jobs to Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Latino community has been inundated with job opportunities in the “green” economy thanks to a new pilot program. Elevate, a climate-change equity nonprofit, has partnered with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development to help minority construction workers develop relationships within the climate-change economy. The Contractor Accelerator...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
Evers: $414k in career and technical education grants announced for 11 Wisconsin school districts
Monday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced more than $414,000 in grants for career and technical education programs throughout the state.
The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
The Wisconsin DNR held wildfire training in Jackson Co.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several fire departments across western Wisconsin came together to practice fighting wildfires in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Organized by the Wisconsin Department of Resources, the training is designed to prepare local firefighters for the worst. Wildfires can be a concern for the badger state with...
Evers, DWD announce Advanced Manufacturing Technical Education Equipment Grants
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eleven school districts are set to receive new education grants. According to a media release from The office of the Governor, Governor Tony Evers together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is announcing eleven Wis. school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding intended to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
3rd annual Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Fall Sport Show is underway at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. This is the third year of the Fall Show. There are over 100 venders set up with outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks, tree stands, clothing, fishing rods and reels, and more. There is also a petting zoo with goats and a trout pond for indoor fishing.
