Wake Forest Athletics Game Day Information | Wake Forest Football 2022 Yearbook | Buy Tickets. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest Athletics is committed to providing The Best Fan Experience in North Carolina inside all of its venues while ensuring that all fans have a great time in a healthy and safe environment. Wake Forest University has several gameday strategies, and health and safety protocols in place to ensure all fans have a great experience at Truist Field.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO