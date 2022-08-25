ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Wake Forest and No. 16 Auburn Battle to 0-0 Draw

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Wake Forest women's soccer team (3-0-1) and No. 16 Auburn (2-0-2) battled to a 0-0 tie Sunday at Spry Stadium. Wake Forest was led by redshirt junior Kaitlyn Parks who recorded her 16th career shutout, registering four saves in goal for the Demon Deacons. Sophomore defender...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Know Before You Go: Fan Information & Initiatives for Opening Night at Truist Field Presented by Pepsi

Wake Forest Athletics Game Day Information | Wake Forest Football 2022 Yearbook | Buy Tickets. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest Athletics is committed to providing The Best Fan Experience in North Carolina inside all of its venues while ensuring that all fans have a great time in a healthy and safe environment. Wake Forest University has several gameday strategies, and health and safety protocols in place to ensure all fans have a great experience at Truist Field.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
No. 20 Wake Forest Drops Sunday Match to No. 3 Michigan in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The No. 20 Wake Forest field hockey team fell 3-1 against No. 3 Michigan in ACC-Big Ten Challenge Sunday afternoon inside Kentner Stadium. Trailing by one goal after the first period, the Demon Deacons (0-2) received an equalizing score in the 24th minute. Anna Gwiazdzinski took a Hannah Maxwell pass and fired the ball past the Wolverines' (1-1) goalkeeper to tie the match at one.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

