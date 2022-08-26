No New York Mets player will wear No. 24 again after Willie Mays' number was retired in a surprise ceremony Saturday ahead of a game against the Colorado Rockies. Mays is best known for his accomplishments during a 21-year career with the New York/San Francisco Giants that earned him Hall of Fame honors. But in 1972, Mays was traded to the Mets one day ahead of his 41st birthday. He played out the remainder of his career in New York, retiring after the Mets lost in the 1973 World Series.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO