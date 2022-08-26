Read full article on original website
Phillies Star Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper speaks his mind on Rob Thomson, the young players, and Joe Girardi.
Yardbarker
Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo
Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
NBC Sports
Phillies blow 7-run lead under the weight of 8 walks and a bad error
PHOENIX -- This was a tale of two games, the one in which the Phillies jumped out to a big lead and should have cruised to a win, and the one where they blew said big lead and endured one of their ugliest and most discouraging losses of the season.
Yardbarker
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Yardbarker
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
Yardbarker
Mets retire Willie Mays' number in surprise ceremony
No New York Mets player will wear No. 24 again after Willie Mays' number was retired in a surprise ceremony Saturday ahead of a game against the Colorado Rockies. Mays is best known for his accomplishments during a 21-year career with the New York/San Francisco Giants that earned him Hall of Fame honors. But in 1972, Mays was traded to the Mets one day ahead of his 41st birthday. He played out the remainder of his career in New York, retiring after the Mets lost in the 1973 World Series.
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season
Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
Yardbarker
Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row
Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
Yardbarker
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game
The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
Yardbarker
Is running back Sony Michel a surprising release for the Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins signed former first-round pick Sony Michel this past spring in an attempt to help solidify their running back group under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. At least initially, it seemed as if the 27-year-old Michel would slot in at RB1 in South Beach. This is a group...
thecomeback.com
Tennis star admits to throwing matches after Celtics losses
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is a notorious Boston Celtics basketball fan regularly wearing the NBA team’s apparel and memorabilia to his matches and media appearances. But by the tennis star’s own admission, it sounds like he sometimes lets Celtics losses impact his play a little more than he probably should.
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast
To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
Yardbarker
Keyshawn Johnson: Patriots QB Mac Jones 'looked like bad macaroni and cheese' during preseason
By many accounts, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones endured a preseason to forget following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left the organization to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this past winter. Per Fox Sports, Jones completed 13-of-21 pass attempts for 132 yards with...
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks
Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
Yardbarker
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
