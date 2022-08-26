Motorcyclist dead after crash on Grand Central Parkway in Queens

A man has died after a highway motorcycle crash Queens early Friday.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, 35-year-old Carlos Tabares, was traveling westbound on the Grand Central Parkway in East Elmhurst at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the center median around 5 a.m.

He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The westbound lanes were closed for the investigation, snarling traffic for the morning commute.

Traffic was diverted to LaGuardia Service Road, with the Port Authority warning drivers to allow extra time.

LaGuardia Airport also advised travelers trying to make their way to the airport to expect delays on the highway.

