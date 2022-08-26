Read full article on original website
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues
CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed
For 13 years, people went to Chocolate Bar
Hungarian Festival offers food, music, folk dance lessons and more: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- The 66th Hungarian Festival, Ohio’s largest Hungarian festival, will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) at German Central Park, 7863 York Road in Parma. The event is presented by the American Hungarian Friends of Scouting and will feature plenty of food,...
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live
The poll is open through Sept. 15
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement
Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn
24/7/365 convenience store chain expanding rapidly across Ohio
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner
Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.
Cleveland Jewish News
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
Plum serves up noodles and sushi in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Plum Asian Fare & Sushi celebrated its official red ribbon-cutting Tuesday (Aug. 23) in its new location in The Landings, 32730 Walker Road. The interior of the new business is colorful and inviting. Be prepared to scour an extensive menu that includes gluten-free options.
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
Cleveland Tiki Barge expands fleet for more summer fun in the Flats
CLEVELAND — All Aboard. It's hard to believe that summer is already winding down, but if you want to make the most of the days left, you might want to check out the Cleveland Tiki Barge. Founded in 2020, the popular attraction has now added a new barge to...
spectrumnews1.com
Stan Hywet’s 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show brings rare, classic vehicles to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Exotic auto aficionados can spend a day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens checking out vintage Ferraris, rare and classic cars, and custom sports cars at this year’s Molto Bella Auto Show. The 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show runs Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9...
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
St. Martin de Porres High School marching band participates in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event ahead of National Battle of the Bands
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Members of the marching band at St. Martin de Porres High School on Cleveland’s East Side took a trip to Texas this past weekend, with the help of Pepsi, to show off their skills ahead of one of the biggest annual events for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs): the National Battle of the Bands.
It’s time to make bike riding on Pearl Road through Parma safer
Cycling is becoming safer around Northeast Ohio. Dedicated bike lanes, painted sharrows (bike arrows drawn on the roadway) and signage indicating that cyclists are allowed and that at least 3 feet is required when passing bicycles helps. Both Cleveland and Parma Heights have painted bike lanes, sharrows and signs all...
