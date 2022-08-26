ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues

CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement

Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10

A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Plum serves up noodles and sushi in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Plum Asian Fare & Sushi celebrated its official red ribbon-cutting Tuesday (Aug. 23) in its new location in The Landings, 32730 Walker Road. The interior of the new business is colorful and inviting. Be prepared to scour an extensive menu that includes gluten-free options.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking for a 'solid sandwich'? Check out Grum's -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland's Best Sub Contest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Martin de Porres High School marching band participates in 'once-in-a-lifetime' event ahead of National Battle of the Bands

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Members of the marching band at St. Martin de Porres High School on Cleveland’s East Side took a trip to Texas this past weekend, with the help of Pepsi, to show off their skills ahead of one of the biggest annual events for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs): the National Battle of the Bands.
CLEVELAND, OH

