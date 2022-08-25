Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Georgia to use COVID-19 cash for community improvements
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
WRDW-TV
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
WRDW-TV
Grant Me Hope: xxx
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own. News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system. Today we want to introduce you to...
WRDW-TV
More than $62 million distributed by Kemp to fight Covid homelessless
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he is distributing more than $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity caused by the Covid pandemic’s negative economic impacts. In all, 20 projects will be awarded from the American...
WRDW-TV
Rabid fox found in Aiken County; 1 person exposed, health officials say
AIKEN, S.C.- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a fox found near Rivera Road and Varden Drive in Aiken has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. The fox was submitted to a state laboratory...
WRDW-TV
Georgia island’s lighthouse celebrating 150th anniversary
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A beloved lighthouse on the Georgia coast will be illuminated like a giant birthday candle to celebrate turning 150 years old. The lighthouse on St. Simons Island opened in 1872 to replace an earlier version destroyed during the Civil War. Standing 104 feet (32 meters) tall and capable of projecting its light beam 23 miles (37 kilometers) out to sea, the coastal landmark is still used to help ships navigate St. Simons Sound.
WRDW-TV
Georgia’s new abortion law is having some unintended consequences
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes...
WRDW-TV
Here is your yearly insurance check reminder during hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we approach the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, and the tropics begin to get more and more active, it’s important to make sure that your insurance policy fits your needs. No matter how much time passes between storm events, or how quiet tropical activity...
WRDW-TV
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal remembered during celebration of life service
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of friends and family members gathered Saturday afternoon in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to celebrate the life of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal. Deal died after a long battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain. She died Tuesday...
WRDW-TV
Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
WRDW-TV
2-state gas prices show a slight decline in past week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina saw minimal decreases over the past week. Georgia’s average price Tuesday is $3.38, down from $3.42 a week ago, according to AAA. As usual, Augusta drivers are getting a better deal, with gas running $3.26 per gallon Tuesday,...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
WRDW-TV
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
