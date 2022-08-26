Read full article on original website
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
wach.com
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff announces addition of new K9s used to locate missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the addition of new K9s that will be used for missing person cases. K9 Hammer is one of four German Shepherds that are trained to locate people based on scent. The K9s are joined by trainer and Investigator Michel Galliot.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County’s new policy for unverified alarm calls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is no longer responding to most alarm calls unless they can be verified. The sheriff’s office says they respond to about 20,000 burglar alarms every year. They say nearly 99 percent of those calls are false alarms. While Augusta...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County’s lifted cloud program aims to help clear warrants
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s lifted cloud program is to help people who have outstanding warrants or unpaid fines related to crimes. The sheriff’s office says if you show up, instead of arresting you, they’ll help you get things cleared up. This program is not for anyone...
WRDW-TV
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We often report on missing person cases and how to help find them, but one family says their loved one’s disappearance doesn’t add up. Krystal Anderson went missing in Aiken County, last seen outside her home on Aug. 20. Her family is trying to...
Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust
WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
WRDW-TV
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in jail and a family is in mourning after a high-speed chase led to the death of an innocent man. The crash happened Friday night on Old Savannah Road near Roselle Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Chrysler 300 was being...
WLTX.com
Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
WRDW-TV
Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
WLTX.com
Drainage assessment underway in Orangeburg County
Drainage studies are being done throughout Orangeburg County. This comes as residents complain of dealing with flooding issues every time it rains.
South Carolina man to pay back over $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad. According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and […]
coladaily.com
White Knoll middle school teacher charged in student assault
A Lexington County middle school teacher has been charged in connection with the assault of a student. Officials with Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Brenda Dean Inabinette, 58, has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. According to the warrant, Inabinette grabbed the student's ID lanyard while it was around...
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jasmine Renee Sharpe, 27 was last seen in early August of 2022 in the area of Claussen Road and Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. Sharpe is believed to...
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
WRDW-TV
Three injured by weekend shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents over the weekend in Augusta. The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival,...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues
SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today. Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.
WRDW-TV
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
