Orangeburg County, SC

wach.com

Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
County
Orangeburg County, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Richmond County’s new policy for unverified alarm calls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is no longer responding to most alarm calls unless they can be verified. The sheriff’s office says they respond to about 20,000 burglar alarms every year. They say nearly 99 percent of those calls are false alarms. While Augusta...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County’s lifted cloud program aims to help clear warrants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s lifted cloud program is to help people who have outstanding warrants or unpaid fines related to crimes. The sheriff’s office says if you show up, instead of arresting you, they’ll help you get things cleared up. This program is not for anyone...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery

SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
WRDW-TV

Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
WIS
coladaily.com

White Knoll middle school teacher charged in student assault

A Lexington County middle school teacher has been charged in connection with the assault of a student. Officials with Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Brenda Dean Inabinette, 58, has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. According to the warrant, Inabinette grabbed the student's ID lanyard while it was around...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jasmine Renee Sharpe, 27 was last seen in early August of 2022 in the area of Claussen Road and Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. Sharpe is believed to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Three injured by weekend shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents over the weekend in Augusta. The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

