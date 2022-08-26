Read full article on original website
btpowerhouse.com
Maryland Offers 2024 Four-Star Small Forward Rob Dockery
Last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Kevin Williard and his new staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Rob Dockery. Dockery comes out of Washington, DC and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in DC in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds and identifies him as one of the more intriguing players in the class. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Howard, LSU, Rutgers, St. Bonaventure, and Towson among others.
madehoops.com
DeShawn Harris-Smith Commits To Maryland
2023 | 6-5 Guard/Wing | Team Takeover (EYBL) & Paul VI (VA) Harris-Smith recently committed to Maryland over the likes of Villanova, Indiana, Penn State, and more. He joins Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe in the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class. Kevin Willard has done a great job keeping DMV talent in the area so far with his 2023 class. Be on the lookout to see who joins this strong class in College Park. Harris-Smith was a big land for the Maryland program and fans have a ton to be excited about.
College Football News
Maryland vs Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview
Maryland vs Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Maryland (0-0), Buffalo (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
Winchester, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loudoun County High School football team will have a game with Millbrook High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
norfolkneradio.com
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team says staff members were with Robinson at the hospital....
Game of the Week: Wootton High School at Gaithersburg High School
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — WUSA9's Game of the Week is back! And our first stop of the season will be in Montgomery County, Maryland when Wootton High School travels to Gaithersburg High School for a cross-county matchup. The Wootton Patriots and the Gaithersburg Trojans are in the same region,...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques
The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
mocoshow.com
Washington Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Shot Twice During Possible Attempted Carjacking Sunday Evening
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot twice during what has been described as a “possible attempted carjacking” just before 6pm on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of H Street NE, located near Ben’s Chili Bowl. Per DC Police, “Shooting Investigation...
theriver953.com
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
msn.com
Remembering Herman Rabbitt, the Montgomery cattleman who buried cash
When it comes to cows, Montgomery County is known more for dairy than for beef. That already made Charles Herman Rabbitt unique. A rancher in a land of dairymen, Rabbitt stood out for another reason: He buried a fortune on his land, only discovered after his death in 1972. “He...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
PLANetizen
Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
wfmd.com
Maryland SHA Reminds Residents And Pedestrians To Be Careful Going To And From School
Everyone needs to stay alert and look out for one another. Frederick, Md. (NS) – School has resumed in Frederick County and Shanteé Felix with the Maryland State Highway Administration said drivers need to be extra careful. “It’s imporant for us to just remind motorists that the roadways...
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Police: Threat against "Lady in the Lake" came from disgruntled street vendor
Filming of the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake," which has been going on for months around Baltimore, was forced to postpone after producers were threatened with extortion downtown Friday.
