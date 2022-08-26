ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

btpowerhouse.com

Maryland Offers 2024 Four-Star Small Forward Rob Dockery

Last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Kevin Williard and his new staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Rob Dockery. Dockery comes out of Washington, DC and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in DC in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds and identifies him as one of the more intriguing players in the class. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Howard, LSU, Rutgers, St. Bonaventure, and Towson among others.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
madehoops.com

DeShawn Harris-Smith Commits To Maryland

2023 | 6-5 Guard/Wing | Team Takeover (EYBL) & Paul VI (VA) Harris-Smith recently committed to Maryland over the likes of Villanova, Indiana, Penn State, and more. He joins Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe in the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class. Kevin Willard has done a great job keeping DMV talent in the area so far with his 2023 class. Be on the lookout to see who joins this strong class in College Park. Harris-Smith was a big land for the Maryland program and fans have a ton to be excited about.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
College Football News

Maryland vs Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview

Maryland vs Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Maryland (0-0), Buffalo (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Shepherdstown, WV
Shepherdstown, WV
CBS Baltimore

Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
norfolkneradio.com

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team says staff members were with Robinson at the hospital....
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques

The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theriver953.com

VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
PLANetizen

Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

