BALTIMORE -- Over 35 different types of sunflowers with various colors will be on display during the Summer Farm's annual Sunflower Festival, according to event staff.The eight-acre sunflower field in northwest Maryland is home to thousands of flowers, event staff said. The farm was open to the public last weekend. It will be open to visitors again on Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11, according to event staff.Admission costs $17.50 per person when purchased online and $20.50 per person if bought at the entrance gate, event staff said. Children three years old and younger enter free of charge.The admission price covers a wagon ride to the sunflower field, a free sunflower bloom, and more than 45 different activities spanning from a corn maze to farmer golf, according to event staff.The festival includes live music, food trucks, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, event staff said.Summers Farm is located at 7503 Hollow Road in Middletown, Maryland.

MIDDLETOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO