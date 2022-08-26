Read full article on original website
West Virginia ranks 46 in the nation for children’s economic well-being
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state. Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being. This data is measured […]
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia seeks resident opinions about black bears
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents, according to a press release from the division. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive...
shepherd.edu
Shepherd University Foundation announces new nursing scholarship
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — The Shepherd University Foundation announces the creation of the Michael and Dianne Rissler Alvarez Scholarship for Nursing, established in memory of Michael “Mike” Alvarez and in honor of his wife, Dianne Rissler Alvarez. The scholarship was established by members of the Alvarez family and will support students pursuing studies in nursing.
WDTV
September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
Metro News
West Virginia leaders rev up new electric bus manufacturer
West Virginia officials celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant that will produce electric school buses. Political leaders described the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll tangible products off assembly lines as well as a signal that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by...
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market
A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
WDTV
West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
WDTV
Health officials react to suspension of at-home Covid tests
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the start of the year, the free, at-home Covid-19 testing program has provided more than 16 free tests per household in the United States via the postal service. Now, that program is facing suspension due to a lack of federal funding. According to the CDC...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
wvpublic.org
New Director Hopes To Build Trust And Sustainability In Business Development
Development in the southern coal fields has often run into issues of trust and sustainability. For the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, business development in Nicholas, Summers, Raleigh and Fayette Counties began with relationship building. Jenna Grayson was recently named the Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former West Virginia School Board president Miller Hall resigns
CHARLESTON — Miller Hall, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, has resigned as a member of the board, making him the fourth senior education official to step down or transfer this month. “Throughout my 47-year career in education, my focus was always on children and...
wchsnetwork.com
CRW officials meet with airlines on the ground, hope to attract service making West Virginia the final destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are hoping to recent meetings with airlines on the ground in West Virginia pay off in making the state the destination for airfare. Nick Keller, the Airport Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS that the airport, state...
Former West Virginia teacher’s aides charged with not reporting abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two former teacher’s aides have been charged with failing to report the abuse of special needs students at a West Virginia elementary school, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. The charges were announced Monday in connection with a case involving former special education teacher Nancy Boggs, officials told news outlets. Boggs […]
Middletown's Sunflower Festival offers blooms, food, music, and beverages
BALTIMORE -- Over 35 different types of sunflowers with various colors will be on display during the Summer Farm's annual Sunflower Festival, according to event staff.The eight-acre sunflower field in northwest Maryland is home to thousands of flowers, event staff said. The farm was open to the public last weekend. It will be open to visitors again on Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11, according to event staff.Admission costs $17.50 per person when purchased online and $20.50 per person if bought at the entrance gate, event staff said. Children three years old and younger enter free of charge.The admission price covers a wagon ride to the sunflower field, a free sunflower bloom, and more than 45 different activities spanning from a corn maze to farmer golf, according to event staff.The festival includes live music, food trucks, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, event staff said.Summers Farm is located at 7503 Hollow Road in Middletown, Maryland.
Gov. Justice declares September WV Preparedness Month
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice declared September National Preparedness Month for West Virginia to align with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) marking its official NPM. The National Preparedness Month (NPM) is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign. National Preparedness Month is an observance […]
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
