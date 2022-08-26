Deaths due to suicide in India soared to record highs in 2021 as the pandemic raged across the country including a devastating second wave last summer which brought India’s healthcare system to its knees.According to an annual report released by the federal government’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 164,033 deaths by suicide were recorded last year, compared to 153,052 in 2020.The report also noted that suicides have been steadily increasing over the last five years. In 2017, India recorded 129,887 suicides, which increased to 134,516 in 2018, and 139,123 in 2019.The NCRB report, entitled Accidental Deaths and Suicides in...

