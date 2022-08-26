Read full article on original website
Related
A bear situation or a people problem?
LONG LAKE — Bears are universal in Long Lake. Bear images dot the signs of real estate firms, pubs and diners, ice cream parlors, on homes, at the public library and in front of the general store, where the animal’s visage marks the entryways of the ursine emporium.
North Country Public Radio
Highschool program for aspiring teachers expanding to the Tri-Lakes
Amy FeiereiselHighschool program for aspiring teachers expanding to the Tri-Lakes. In the fall of 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES launched a program called New Vision Education. It's based in Malone. The idea was to create a local teacher pipeline. Students spend time in schools,...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
lakeplacidnews.com
Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central
LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
wwnytv.com
3 accused of fentanyl possession
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it. Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.
Sources: 2 dead in Bloomingdale house fire
A fire this morning at a home in Bloomingdale resulted in two fatalities, News 12 has been told.
wwnytv.com
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday. New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on. When stopped,...
Comments / 0