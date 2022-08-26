ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
INCOME TAX
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Republican State Rep Candidate Soliciting Donations From Patients

As a conservative radio talk show host, you'd be hard pressed to find me criticizing a Republican candidate running for office here in Bristol County. Being a Republican in Massachusetts is hard enough; they certainly don't need any additional scrutiny from the same side of the road. A recent move by a local state representative candidate, however, made me take pause and question his strategy.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
GoLocalProv

RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo

RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

State Ends Free School Meals Program

A program that provided free school breakfasts and lunches for all students in Rhode Island has ended. It was launched two years ago to ease financial pressures on families caused by the pandemic. Free and reduced school meals will still be available for children whose families qualify and apply for...
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison

A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Students prepare for return to school amid eased restrictions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year. The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester.  “We’re heading into the school […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
msn.com

Officials respond to two separate water incidents

Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
WARWICK, RI
nrinow.news

State agencies issue no contact advisory for Spring Lake

BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management issued an advisory for a Burrillville lake on Friday, August 26, saying contact with the water should be avoided by humans and animals. A no-contact advisory was issued for Spring Lake after discovery of toxin-producing blue-green algae or...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

