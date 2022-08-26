Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Megan Duckworth, Candidate for State Senate in District 14
Megan Duckworth is running for State Senate in Rhode Island. Here's what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. Based on my experience knocking doors and talking with my neighbors, the biggest political issue this campaign season...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow
Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
Healey Gives Endorsements in SouthCoast State Representative Races
Current Massachusetts Attorney General and gubernatorial frontrunner Maura Healey has made no secrets about who she wants to work with on Beacon Hill if she takes over the corner office this January. With two state representatives on the SouthCoast – Chris Markey (D-Dartmouth) and Bill Straus (D-Mattapoisett) – flanked with...
Mattapoisett Republican State Rep Candidate Soliciting Donations From Patients
As a conservative radio talk show host, you'd be hard pressed to find me criticizing a Republican candidate running for office here in Bristol County. Being a Republican in Massachusetts is hard enough; they certainly don't need any additional scrutiny from the same side of the road. A recent move by a local state representative candidate, however, made me take pause and question his strategy.
whatsupnewp.com
16,000 Rhode Islanders reunited with more than $11.6 million in unclaimed property during 2022 Fiscal Year
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that the Division of Unclaimed Property reunited 16,316 Rhode Islanders with more than $11,658,812.04 during the 2022 Fiscal Year. “At a time when the cost of living is too high and many Rhode Islanders are struggling to keep up, we are working than ever...
GoLocalProv
People of the Move: Dept. of Revenue, Navigant and Residential Properties Make Announcements
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Cole to Head Department of Revenue. Governor Dan McKee announced that Jane Cole has been selected to step into the...
GoLocalProv
RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo
RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
GoLocalProv
The Florida Primary Colors—“The Sunday Political Brunch”—August 28, 2022
I’m in South Florida for much-needed R&R. Could be karma, (because you know I don’t like to miss the big stuff), as I was also here for this past week’s critical Florida primary. As a former resident and reporter in this state, I loved being right in the middle of the action. Let’s “brunch” on that this week!
ABC6.com
Rhode Island jury awards Hawaii man nearly $5M judgement following complications from medical device
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hawaii man won a nearly $5 million judgement in Rhode Island Superior Court Monday. A jury awarded $4.8 million to Paul Trevino of Hawaii after the jury ruled a Rhode Island medical device manufacturer was liable for a faulty device. According to the suit,...
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
iheart.com
State Ends Free School Meals Program
A program that provided free school breakfasts and lunches for all students in Rhode Island has ended. It was launched two years ago to ease financial pressures on families caused by the pandemic. Free and reduced school meals will still be available for children whose families qualify and apply for...
ABC6.com
Students head back to the classroom across Rhode Island, southern Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts are headed back to the classroom Monday. Class is back in session at following districts and schools:. Barrington. Bay View Academy. Bishop Hendricken High School. Blackstone Valley Prep. Cranston. Davies Career and Technical School. E-Cubed Academy. Providence. Submit...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison
A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
Students prepare for return to school amid eased restrictions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year. The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester. “We’re heading into the school […]
msn.com
This Cozy Airbnb In Rhode Island Used To Be A Church And It’s An Unbelievably Peaceful Place To Stay
Rhode Island makes traveling so much fun, especially when it comes to deciding where to stay. Airbnbs are, hands down, the way to go when we want to fall asleep somewhere unique. If you’re looking for unique and peaceful, book a stay at this cozy Airbnb in Rhode Island that used to be a church.
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
hopkintonindependent.com
Business Profile: Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife, Christine, in 2005.
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
msn.com
Officials respond to two separate water incidents
Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
nrinow.news
State agencies issue no contact advisory for Spring Lake
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management issued an advisory for a Burrillville lake on Friday, August 26, saying contact with the water should be avoided by humans and animals. A no-contact advisory was issued for Spring Lake after discovery of toxin-producing blue-green algae or...
