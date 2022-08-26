Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore in all of MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
My North.com
Final Ode to Summer: Northern Michigan Events this September 2022
Celebrate the final weeks of summer and prepare to welcome a gorgeous Northern Michigan fall with these local events, end of summer celebrations and beer festivals. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year
Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!
The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
Fire causes superficial damage to downtown Frankfort business
What was reported as a possible electrical fire spreading up the exterior wall of a downtown Frankfort business turned out to be a superficial fire.
9&10 News
MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage
Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
Northern Michigan man accused of killing 66-year-old with cane, 2X4
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI -- A 51-year-old Clearwater Township man is being held on a $5 million bond after he was arrested and charged with murder last week. According to UpNorthLive, James Watrous called 911 around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23 to report that he had struck 66-year-old Garrett J. Hamminga with a cane and a 2x4.
Fox17
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
