u.today
It's Only up for Bitcoin (BTC) as It Reached Fundamental Support: Crypto Market Review, August 29
u.today
XRP Attracts More Funds Amid $27 Million Outflow from Crypto Market
CoinShares reports in its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report that XRP and Cardano (ADA) are the few cryptocurrencies that ended the week with positive flows. This is the second such week in a row for both assets. Positive flows in XRP and Cardano are extremely small but nevertheless...
u.today
Ethereum Issues Important Warning About Merge Update
u.today
Here's How Many Exchanges Are Ready for Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork
According to a recent update published by Cardano developer Input Output, Bitrue, NDAX.io, and LCX are the only Vasil-ready exchanges as of Aug. 29. Bitfinex, Hotbit, Upbit, Kraken, Binance are in the process of integrating the ambitious upgrade. However, the majority of trading platforms, including Coinbase, haven’t started preparing for...
u.today
Bitcoin Is Falling Knife in David Gokhshtein's Opinion
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Now Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details
u.today
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here and It's Time to Get Richer
u.today
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Scores Minor Win on This — Details
LAW・
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit: How XRP Could Have Stayed on Coinbase, Lawyer Explains
Pro-XRP activist and attorney in an XRP holders' class action lawsuit spoke out in another Twitter thread, this time touching on the delisting of the cryptocurrency by Coinbase. What prompted Deaton to speak out was the news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has changed its strategy and plans...
u.today
Huge Part of Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) Nodes Might Be in Danger, Here's Why
Yesterday, a top-tier website hosting platform Hetzner made headlines: its representatives highlighted that using its servers for crypto-related operations is prohibited. Here is how the global crypto community reacts to the statement, and which blockchains are in danger. Is Hetzner actually banning blockchain nodes?. According to a statement shared by...
u.today
$3.6 Billion Worth of Ethereum Got Burned, Here's What Happens After Merge
u.today
ChangeNOW Noncustodial Crypto Exchange Seamlessly Supports Monero (XMR) Hard Fork, Here’s How
Crucial Monero (XMR) hard fork activated: What changed for veteran privacy coins?. ChangeNOW, a multi-product ecosystem of cryptocurrency instruments, has undergone Monero (XMR) hard fork without delays in deposits and withdrawals. Its team explains what it takes to implement critical blockchain upgrades seamlessly. ChangeNOW met Monero (XMR) hard fork locked...
u.today
"Ethereum Heading Home," Says Benjamin Cowen; Here's What It Means
u.today
Ethereum's PoW Energy Requirements Now Equivalent to Country of 19 Million
u.today
CME's Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures Go Live
CME Group, the world's largest derivatives exchanges, has rolled out euro-dominated Ethereum and Bitcoin futures. As reported by U.Today, the launch of the new products was initially announced in early August. The euro is the second most commonly held fiat currency in the world, accounting for more than a fifth...
u.today
Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Not Rallying Despite Potential Bottom Reached: Details
u.today
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shows How You Could Profit from Ethereum's Plunge
u.today
Cardano Founder Comments on Market Crash, SHIB Slips in Rankings, Three Reasons Why BTC Is at $20,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cardano founder speaks out on cause of crypto market crash; ADA down 8%. Let’s see what the weekend brought in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder speaks out on cause of crypto market crash; ADA down 8%. Friday’s market tumble has not...
