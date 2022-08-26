ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

u.today

XRP Attracts More Funds Amid $27 Million Outflow from Crypto Market

CoinShares reports in its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report that XRP and Cardano (ADA) are the few cryptocurrencies that ended the week with positive flows. This is the second such week in a row for both assets. Positive flows in XRP and Cardano are extremely small but nevertheless...
u.today

Ethereum Issues Important Warning About Merge Update

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's How Many Exchanges Are Ready for Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork

According to a recent update published by Cardano developer Input Output, Bitrue, NDAX.io, and LCX are the only Vasil-ready exchanges as of Aug. 29. Bitfinex, Hotbit, Upbit, Kraken, Binance are in the process of integrating the ambitious upgrade. However, the majority of trading platforms, including Coinbase, haven’t started preparing for...
u.today

Bitcoin Is Falling Knife in David Gokhshtein's Opinion

u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Now Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details

u.today

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here and It's Time to Get Richer

Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
u.today

XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Scores Minor Win on This — Details

u.today

Ripple Lawsuit: How XRP Could Have Stayed on Coinbase, Lawyer Explains

Pro-XRP activist and attorney in an XRP holders' class action lawsuit spoke out in another Twitter thread, this time touching on the delisting of the cryptocurrency by Coinbase. What prompted Deaton to speak out was the news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has changed its strategy and plans...
u.today

Huge Part of Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) Nodes Might Be in Danger, Here's Why

Yesterday, a top-tier website hosting platform Hetzner made headlines: its representatives highlighted that using its servers for crypto-related operations is prohibited. Here is how the global crypto community reacts to the statement, and which blockchains are in danger. Is Hetzner actually banning blockchain nodes?. According to a statement shared by...
u.today

$3.6 Billion Worth of Ethereum Got Burned, Here's What Happens After Merge

u.today

ChangeNOW Noncustodial Crypto Exchange Seamlessly Supports Monero (XMR) Hard Fork, Here’s How

Crucial Monero (XMR) hard fork activated: What changed for veteran privacy coins?. ChangeNOW, a multi-product ecosystem of cryptocurrency instruments, has undergone Monero (XMR) hard fork without delays in deposits and withdrawals. Its team explains what it takes to implement critical blockchain upgrades seamlessly. ChangeNOW met Monero (XMR) hard fork locked...
u.today

"Ethereum Heading Home," Says Benjamin Cowen; Here's What It Means

u.today

Ethereum's PoW Energy Requirements Now Equivalent to Country of 19 Million

u.today

CME's Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures Go Live

CME Group, the world's largest derivatives exchanges, has rolled out euro-dominated Ethereum and Bitcoin futures. As reported by U.Today, the launch of the new products was initially announced in early August. The euro is the second most commonly held fiat currency in the world, accounting for more than a fifth...
u.today

Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Not Rallying Despite Potential Bottom Reached: Details

u.today

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shows How You Could Profit from Ethereum's Plunge

