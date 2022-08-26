Respiratory Inhalers Global Market Report 2022: Growing Homecare Market Drives Demand for Respiratory Diagnostic and Therapy Devices

Read full article on original website
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Antero Resources, Applied Materials, CrowdStrike, Frontier Group, Lululemon Athletica, Peloton Interactive, Pinduoduo, S&P Global, Unity Software
Tuesday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Antero Resources, Applied Materials, CrowdStrike, Frontier Group, General Dynamics, Lululemon Athletica, Peloton Interactive, Pinduoduo, S&P Global and Unity Software.
Oil prices drop as hawkish central banks spark fears of a downturn
Oil prices slipped Tuesday as looming rate hikes from central banks sparked concerns of a downturn. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell more than 3% to hover just above $101 a barrel. OPEC+ will meet on September 5 to discuss global supplies and output. Oil prices slipped Tuesday, dropping back...
Shape Memory Medical Completes Enrollment in the AAA-SHAPE Early Feasibility Study
Shape Memory Medical Inc., developer of custom, proprietary shape memory polymers for the peripheral and neurovascular markets, announced the completion of patient enrollment in AAA-SHAPE, the Company’s prospective, multicenter early feasibility safety study of the IMPEDE-FX RapidFill® Device when used for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) sac management during elective endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR).
