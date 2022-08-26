ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU students welcomed back to campus with beach party

By Stephanie Nutt
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students at Wichita State University (WSU) were welcomed back to campus Thursday night with a Beach Party hosted by the Student Activities Council (SAC) .

It took place at the Rhatigan Student Center’s east patio/courtyard from 6-8 p.m.

There was music from DJ Magnum, a mechanical surfboard, a slip-n-slide, Sno-Kones and more.

WSU welcomes first class for its nursing program at K-State

Two students from outside of Wichita were grateful for the opportunity to get out and about.

“Being from different areas, but still going to a school different from where we live and having these events, it helps us to bond, get those new friendships and just better connection,” said Alex Troth, a freshman at Wichita State.

Lex Fox, another freshman at WSU said, “It makes being away from home really nice.”

For a schedule of other events being put on by the SAC, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

