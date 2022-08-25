ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son wins fishing competition after reeling in gigantic fish

Tom Cruise is a big fish in Hollywood – but he’s nothing compared to the one his son managed to reel in over the weekend. Connor Cruise, who is the adopted son of Cruise and Nicole Kidman, won the biggest prize at the Sarasota Slam tournament in Florida after bagging an enormous Grouper.Cruise and his team managed to capture the fish on Friday and it was announced as the winning catch of the event on Saturday after being kept on ice overnight.The creature weighed a massive 301 pounds (21.5 stone), which is one and a half times the weight of...
