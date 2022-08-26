Read full article on original website
Millions of households could get energy bill rebates for turning off appliances at peak times
Households with smart meters could be given energy bill rebates for turning off appliances such as dishwashers or tumble dryers at peak times to reduce blackout risks this winter. The plans have been drawn up by National Grid’s electricity system operator, which is responsible for ensuring Britain can keep the...
‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns
Households face a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”, a senior energy firm executive has warned ahead of the increase in the price cap on fuel bills. EDF managing director Philippe Commaret warned that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty by January as a result of rocketing energy prices.His comments came as National Grid prepared to hold an exercise to test the resilience of the UK’s systems in the event of a gas supply emergency.In January, half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That’s the reason why we want to take actions in order to do...
More than 70% of pubs do not expect to survive winter as energy costs soar
Independent brewers and pub operators warn of ‘doomsday scenario’ unless government takes urgent action
Enough is enough: this winter I will be refusing to pay my energy bills | Christopher
Tens of thousands of Britons have made a pledge to the Don’t Pay campaign. It’s a last resort, but we’ve no other choice, says Christopher (a pseudonym)
Households could get 25% discount on energy bills if they back local fracking plans
Fracking firms are preparing to offer people a 25 per cent cut in their energy bills if they back drilling sites in their local area. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both indicated they will lift the ban on the controversial technology, which supporters believe could offer a solution to Britain’s energy crisis.
Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too
When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
No need to cut energy use and no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 tells public
People should carry on using as much energy as they want because there is no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 says – dismissing expert warnings.Former government advisers have urged the government to copy the EU by levelling with the public about the need to reduce demand to avert a supply shortage, as well as to cut their rocketing bills.But Boris Johnson’s spokesperson insisted there is no need for the UK to act because, unlike most EU countries, it is not dependent on Russian gas imports.“Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas...
Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies – but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia
Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King yesterday handed Australia’s fossil fuel industry two significant wins. The minister announced oil and gas exploration will be allowed at ten new Australian ocean sites – comprising almost 47,000 square kilometres. And she approved two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas off Western Australia and the Northern Territory, to explore the potential of “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technology. The minister said the new oil and gas permits will bolster energy security in Australia and beyond, and ultimately aid the transition to renewables. King also said controversial carbon-capture and storage was necessary to meet Australia’s net-zero emissions...
It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption
Energy consumption – whether its heating your home, driving, oil refining or liquefying natural gas – is responsible for around 82% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Unless Australia reduces its energy consumption, my recent study finds it’ll be almost impossible for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels by 2050. This is what’s required to reach our net-zero emissions target. Yet, as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic, Australia’s energy consumption is likely to return to its pre-pandemic growth. The study identifies two principal justifications for reducing energy consumption (or “energy descent”): the likely slow rate of electrifying transport and...
Soaring electricity prices amid the global energy crunch have led to 20 million American households falling behind on their utility bills
Soaring electricity prices are beginning to take a toll on US households as they fall behind their utility bill payments. 20 million US households have fallen behind their utility payments, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The problem has been exacerbated by both Russia's war against Ukraine and...
US natural gas prices surge to 14-year high. What it means for your heating bill
Why is natural gas going up? U.S. natural gas futures are trading at 14-year highs this week, which could impact heating costs this winter.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
National Grid extends annual gas shortage drill amid winter supply fears
Drill, which involves deciding which customers would have to cut gas use in a crisis, will run for four days instead of two
FOXBusiness
Largest energy industry group warns of Dem inflation bill's impact: 'Going to harm the American consumer'
The American Petroleum Institute (API), the largest fossil fuel industry group in the U.S., explained its opposition to Democrats' inflation bill, arguing it will do more harm than good. The API said it opposed several tax increases impacting the U.S. oil and gas industry included in the Inflation Reduction Act,...
The Single-Most Misleading Stat in Renewable Energy
No energy source is perfect. Few are as divisive as renewable energy. Arguments against have focused on high costs, low reliability, and the inability to build a grid based on renewable energy. It's easy to disprove these arguments with real-world data. For example, wind and solar offer the lowest-cost electricity,...
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
Europe electricity prices soar as tough winter looms
European electricity prices soared to new records on Friday, presaging a bitter winter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine inflicts economic pain across the continent. Energy prices have soared in Europe as Russia has slashed natural gas supplies to the continent, with fears of more drastic cuts in the winter amid tensions between Moscow and the West over the war.
Energy price cap to soar by 80% as Government urged ‘match scale of the crisis’
Energy prices for British households will rise by 80% by October as regulator Ofgem warned the Government it must act urgently to “match the scale of the crisis we have before us”.Ofgem confirmed an 80.06% rise in the energy price cap for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549.The cap will come into effect on October 1, but Ofgem warned that some suppliers could start to increase direct debits before then to spread costs.It will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again, with...
Households brace for bills to soar further as energy price cap set to top £3,500
Millions of UK households are bracing for a huge rise in the energy cap as global gas prices soar. Analysts are expecting UK energy regulator Ofgem to set the cap on Friday between £3,550 and £3,600 for the average household compared to £1,971 today, to come into effect on 1 October.Experts warn the cap could increase to as much as £4,200 and then £5,300 in the new year, plunging many families into fuel poverty this winter.By April the cap might even hit £6,823, according to one forecast published by Auxilione.Ofgem has already amended its cap twice this year, but...
