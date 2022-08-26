IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO