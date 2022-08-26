Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devil JV Volleyball Program Goes 1-1 In Laurel Tournament
LAUREL – With the Wayne High varsity volleyball team off until a two-day tournament later this week, the Blue Devil junior varsity squad competed in their own weekend tourney. From Laurel, the Wayne JV volleyball team took part in a four-team tournament on Saturday. In the opening round, Wayne...
waynedailynews.com
Northeast Community College Volleyball Secures Four Home Victories, Wayne Natives Shine
NORFOLK – After starting with three straight losses, the Northeast Community College volleyball program has won four consecutive matches including a 12-1 record in sets played. The Hawks opened with a four set victory over Allen Community College before moving into the Northeast CC Tournament this past weekend going...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Cross Country Season To Open Friday Night; Wayne Country Club Hosting Two Races
WAYNE – Race number one of the season is coming up this weekend for the Wayne State College women’s and men’s cross country program as they begin year 2022. The Wildcat women’s team was picked to finish 12th with 68 points while the WSC men earned 54 points and selected 11th in voting conducted by league coaches in the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
waynedailynews.com
WSC Volleyball Improves On Top 25 Ranking, Six NSIC Teams Ranked
WAYNE – Following a 4-0 start to the season in the state of New York, the Wayne State College volleyball team has improved on their preseason ranking. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #15 WSC moved up two spots in the first regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
northeast.edu
Northeast to close for Labor Day, Sept. 5
NORFOLK, Neb. – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City, and West Point and regional offices in Ainsworth and Hartington, will be closed on Mon., Sept. 5. Offices at all Northeast Community...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
waynedailynews.com
Cub Scout Pack 174 To Host ‘Scout Today; Lead Tomorrow’
WAYNE – Learn more about scouting, leadership, gratitude and more during ‘Scout Today; Lead Tomorrow’. According to a release from the Diamond Dick District, Mid-America Council, Wayne Cub Scout Pack 174 is inviting you to join the adventure. The event will take place at Bressler Park in...
norfolkneradio.com
Former Madison County commissioner, Battle Creek police chief Prauner dies
Former Madison County commissioner and long-time Battle Creek police chief Jim Prauner has died. Services are pending. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements. Jim Prauner was 72.
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
doniphanherald.com
18-year-old charged with concealing baby’s death appears in court
MADISON — A Norfolk woman facing three charges in connection with the improper disposal of a baby’s remains appeared in Madison County District Court on Monday. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared alongside her attorney, Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. District Judge James Kube granted a motion by Hartner to continue Burgess’ pretrial.
Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee
Authorities are requesting people be on the look out for a work release escapee.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
waynedailynews.com
Leadership Wayne Deadline Approaches
WAYNE – For the 14th year, Leadership Wayne is being offered and the deadline to submit your application is this Friday. Leadership Wayne XIV will feature sessions on the second Tuesday of each month and begin on September 13. Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development, Luke Virgil said...
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
Stray of the Day 8/29/22
Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
kscj.com
OFFICERS SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN SHOTS FIRED CALL
SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL MONDAY IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE AREA AT 11:44 A.M. AND FOUND AN ADULT MALE VICTIM UNHARMED. THE VICTIM WAS ALLEGEDLY CONFRONTED BY AN UNKNOWN MALE AND BECAME INVOLVED IN A VERBAL ARGUMENT. DURING...
