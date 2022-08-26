WAYNE – Race number one of the season is coming up this weekend for the Wayne State College women’s and men’s cross country program as they begin year 2022. The Wildcat women’s team was picked to finish 12th with 68 points while the WSC men earned 54 points and selected 11th in voting conducted by league coaches in the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO