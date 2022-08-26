Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Northeast Community College Volleyball Secures Four Home Victories, Wayne Natives Shine
NORFOLK – After starting with three straight losses, the Northeast Community College volleyball program has won four consecutive matches including a 12-1 record in sets played. The Hawks opened with a four set victory over Allen Community College before moving into the Northeast CC Tournament this past weekend going...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devil JV Volleyball Program Goes 1-1 In Laurel Tournament
LAUREL – With the Wayne High varsity volleyball team off until a two-day tournament later this week, the Blue Devil junior varsity squad competed in their own weekend tourney. From Laurel, the Wayne JV volleyball team took part in a four-team tournament on Saturday. In the opening round, Wayne...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Cross Country Season To Open Friday Night; Wayne Country Club Hosting Two Races
WAYNE – Race number one of the season is coming up this weekend for the Wayne State College women’s and men’s cross country program as they begin year 2022. The Wildcat women’s team was picked to finish 12th with 68 points while the WSC men earned 54 points and selected 11th in voting conducted by league coaches in the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
waynedailynews.com
WSC Volleyball Improves On Top 25 Ranking, Six NSIC Teams Ranked
WAYNE – Following a 4-0 start to the season in the state of New York, the Wayne State College volleyball team has improved on their preseason ranking. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #15 WSC moved up two spots in the first regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
waynedailynews.com
Cub Scout Pack 174 To Host ‘Scout Today; Lead Tomorrow’
WAYNE – Learn more about scouting, leadership, gratitude and more during ‘Scout Today; Lead Tomorrow’. According to a release from the Diamond Dick District, Mid-America Council, Wayne Cub Scout Pack 174 is inviting you to join the adventure. The event will take place at Bressler Park in...
waynedailynews.com
Leadership Wayne Deadline Approaches
WAYNE – For the 14th year, Leadership Wayne is being offered and the deadline to submit your application is this Friday. Leadership Wayne XIV will feature sessions on the second Tuesday of each month and begin on September 13. Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development, Luke Virgil said...
