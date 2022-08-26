Read full article on original website
Nature.com
A general synthesis of single atom catalysts with controllable atomic and mesoporous structures
The control of single metal atomic sites has been extensively studied in the field of single atom catalysts. By contrast, the precise control of the mesoporous structure in the matrix material, which directly correlates with mass diffusions and may play a dominant role in delivering industrially relevant reaction rates, has been overlooked. Here we report a general method for the synthesis of a single atom catalyst with control of the atomic structure of the single atomic site as well as the mesoporous structure of the carbon support for optimized catalytic performance. Various combinations of metal centres (Ni, Co, Mn, Zn, Cu, Sc and Fe) and mass diffusion channels in two dimensions and three dimensions were achieved. Using CO2 reduction to CO as an example, our Ni single atom catalyst with three-dimensional diffusion channels delivered a practical current of 350"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 while maintaining a 93% CO Faradaic efficiency, representing a sixfold improvement in turnover frequency compared to two-dimensional counterparts.
Nature.com
Zero-field superconducting diode effect in small-twist-angle trilayer graphene
The critical current of a superconductor can be different for opposite directions of current flow when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are broken. Such non-reciprocal behaviour creates a superconducting diode and has recently been experimentally demonstrated by breaking these symmetries with an applied magnetic field or by the construction of a magnetic tunnel junction. Here we report an intrinsic superconducting diode effect that is present at zero external magnetic field in mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene. Such non-reciprocal behaviour, with sign that can be reversed through training with an out-of-plane magnetic field, provides direct evidence of the microscopic coexistence between superconductivity and time-reversal symmetry breaking. In addition to the magnetic-field trainability, we show that the zero-field diode effect can be controlled by varying the carrier density or twist angle. A natural interpretation for the origin of the intrinsic diode effect is an imbalance in the valley occupation of the underlying Fermi surface, which probably leads to finite-momentum Cooper pairing and nematicity in the superconducting phase.
Nature.com
Tuning crystal-phase of bimetallic single-nanoparticle for catalytic hydrogenation
Bimetallic nanoparticles afford geometric variation and electron redistribution via strong metal-metal interactions that substantially promote the activity and selectivity in catalysis. Quantitatively describing the atomic configuration of the catalytically active sites, however, is experimentally challenged by the averaging ensemble effect that is caused by the interplay between particle size and crystal-phase at elevated temperatures and under reactive gases. Here, we report that the intrinsic activity of the body-centered cubic PdCu nanoparticle, for acetylene hydrogenation, is one order of magnitude greater than that of the face-centered cubic one. This finding is based on precisely identifying the atomic structures of the active sites over the same-sized but crystal-phase-varied single-particles. The densely-populated Pd-Cu bond on the chemically ordered nanoparticle possesses isolated Pd site with a lower coordination number and a high-lying valence d-band center, and thus greatly expedites the dissociation of H2 over Pd atom and efficiently accommodates the activated H atoms on the particle top/subsurfaces.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
Nature.com
A multi-functional role for the MCM8/9 helicase complex in maintaining fork integrity during replication stress
The minichromosome maintenance (MCM) 8/9 helicase is a AAA+ complex involved in DNA replication-associated repair. Despite high sequence homology to the MCM2-7 helicase, a precise cellular role for MCM8/9 has remained elusive. We have interrogated the DNA synthesis ability and replication fork stability in cells lacking MCM8 or 9 and find that there is a functional partitioning of MCM8/9 activity between promoting replication fork progression and protecting persistently stalled forks. The helicase function of MCM8/9 aids in normal replication fork progression, but upon persistent stalling, MCM8/9 directs additional downstream stabilizers, including BRCA1 and Rad51, to protect forks from excessive degradation. Loss of MCM8 or 9 slows the overall replication rate and allows for excessive nascent strand degradation, detectable by increased markers of genomic damage. This evidence defines multifunctional roles for MCM8/9 in promoting normal replication fork progression and genome integrity following stress.
Nature.com
Large emergent optoelectronic enhancement in molecularly cross-linked gold nanoparticle nanosheets
A central goal in molecular electronics and optoelectronics is to translate tailorable molecular properties to larger materials and to the device level. Here, we present a method to fabricate molecularly cross-linked, self-assembled 2D nanoparticle sheets (X-NS). Our method extends a Langmuir approach of self-assembling gold nanoparticle (NP) arrays at an air-water interface by replacing the liquid sub-phase to an organic solvent to enable cross-linking with organic molecules, and then draining the sub-phase to deposit films. Remarkably, X-NS comprising conjugated oligophenylene dithiol cross-linkers (HS-(C6H4)n-SH, 1"‰â‰¤"‰n"‰â‰¤"‰3) exhibit increasing conductance with molecule length, ~6 orders of magnitude enhancement in UV-Vis extinction coefficients, and photoconductivity with molecule vs. NP contributions varying depending on the excitation wavelength. Finite difference time domain (FDTD) analyses and control measurements indicate that these effects can be modeled provided the local complex dielectric constant is strongly modified upon cross-linking. This suggests quantum hybridization at a molecule"“band (q-MB) level. Given the vast number of molecules and nano-building blocks available, X-NS have potential to significantly increase the range of available 2D nanosheets and associated quantum properties.
Nature.com
Addendum: Elastomeric electrolytes for high-energy solid-state lithium batteries
You have full access to this article via your institution. Addendum to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04209-4 Published online 12 January 2022. In our original article, we reported an elastomeric electrolyte having a three-dimensional interconnected plastic-crystal phase ofsuccinonitrile (SN) within the cross-linked elastomer matrix-plastic crystal-embedded elastomer electrolytes (PCEEs)-using polymerization-induced phase separation. It has been brought to our attention that the original paper did not make clear the importance of Li salt concentration, and reagent purity with regard to the mechanical and rheological properties of the electrolyte, and we would like to provide further data to illustrate these points here. We thank Dr. Lei Shi and Professor Bin Li of Sun Yat-sen University and Professor Shujiang Ding (Xi'an Jiaotong University) for bringing this to our attention.
Nature.com
Ubiquitous enhancement of nematic fluctuations across the phase diagram of iron based superconductors probed by the Nernst effect
The role of nematic fluctuations for unconventional superconductivity has been the subject of intense discussions for many years. In iron-based superconductors, the most established probe for electronic-nematic fluctuations, i.e. the elastoresistivity seems to imply that superconductivity is reinforced by electronic-nematic fluctuations, since the elastoresistivity amplitude peaks at or close to optimal Tc. However, on the over-doped side of the superconducting dome, the diminishing elastoresistivity suggests a negligible importance in the mechanism of superconductivity. Here we introduce the Nernst coefficient as a genuine probe for electronic nematic fluctuations, and we show that the amplitude of the Nernst coefficient tracks the superconducting dome of two prototype families of iron-based superconductors, namely Rh-doped BaFe2As2 and Co-doped LaFeAsO. Our data thus provide fresh evidence that in these systems, nematic fluctuations foster the superconductivity throughout the phase diagram.
Nature.com
Circularly polarized light-sensitive, hot electron transistor with chiral plasmonic nanoparticles
The quantitative detection of circularly polarized light (CPL) is necessary in next-generation optical communication carrying high-density information and in phase-controlled displays exhibiting volumetric imaging. In the current technology, multiple pixels of different wavelengths and polarizers are required, inevitably resulting in high loss and low detection efficiency. Here, we demonstrate a highly efficient CPL-detecting transistor composed of chiral plasmonic nanoparticles with a high Khun's dissymmetry (g-factor) of 0.2 and a high mobility conducting oxide of InGaZnO. The device successfully distinguished the circular polarization state and displayed an unprecedented photoresponsivity of over 1"‰A/W under visible CPL excitation. This observation is mainly attributed to the hot electron generation in chiral plasmonic nanoparticles and to the effective collection of hot electrons in the oxide semiconducting transistor. Such characteristics further contribute to opto-neuromorphic operation and the artificial nervous system based on the device successfully performs image classification work. We anticipate that our strategy will aid in the rational design and fabrication of a high-performance CPL detector and opto-neuromorphic operation with a chiral plasmonic structure depending on the wavelength and circular polarization state.
Nature.com
Structured sonic tube with carbon nanotube-like topological edge states
A single-wall carbon nanotube can be viewed as a one-dimensional material created by rolling up a sheet of graphene. Its electronic band structure depends on the chirality, i.e., how the sheet has been rolled up, yet synthesizing the symmetry at will is rather challenging. We structure an artificial honeycomb lattice in both a zigzag and an armchair tube and explore their topological features for sound. Our findings reveal how armchair tubes remain gapless, whereas the zigzag counterparts host nontrivial edge states of non-zeroÂ quantized Zak phase, which are dictated by the circumferential number of units. Unlike man-made planar lattices whose underling symmetry must be broken to harvest quantum Hall and pseudospin phases, interestingly, the structured tubular lattice symmetry remains intact, while its nontrivial phase alone is governed by the chirality and the tube diameter. We foresee that our results, not only for sound, but also in photonics, mechanics and electronics will broaden future avenues for fundamental and applied sciences.
Nature.com
Controlled drug delivery and cell adhesion for bone tissue regeneration by Keplerate polyoxometalate (Mo)/metronidazole/PMMA scaffolds
The aim of this study is to fabricate a new scaffold appropriate for tissue regeneration with antimicrobial activity and ability of controlled drug delivery. In this regard, scaffold nanofibers were produced using poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), Mo132 as a Keplerate polyoxometalate and metronidazole. The final scaffolds, obtained by electrospinning, represent the intrinsic features including exceptional doubling tensile strength, high hydrophilicity (126"‰Â±"‰5.2Â° to 83.9"‰Â±"‰3.2Â° for contact angle and 14.18"‰Â±"‰0.62% to 35.62"‰Â±"‰0.24% for water uptake), proper bioactivity and cell adhesion. Moreover, the addition of Mo132 and metronidazole enhances the biodegradation rate of resulted scaffolds compared to the pure PMMA membrane. The controlled release of metronidazole over 14Â days efficiently inhibits the colonization of anaerobic microorganisms. Overall, the results demonstrate high potential of Mo132 and metronidazole-loaded PMMA scaffold for guided bone regeneration/guided tissue regeneration.
Nature.com
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Nature.com
Electronic correlation in nearly free electron metals with beyond-DFT methods
For more than three decades, nearly free-electron elemental metals have been a topic of debate because the computed bandwidths are significantly wider in the local density approximation to density-functional theory (DFT) than indicated by angle-resolved photoemission (ARPES) experiments. Here, we systematically investigate this using first principles calculations for alkali and alkaline-earth metals using DFT and various beyond-DFT methods such as meta-GGA, G0W0, hybrid functionals (YS-PBE0, B3LYP), and LDA"‰+"‰eDMFT. We find that the static non-local exchange, as partly included in the hybrid functionals, significantly increase the bandwidths even compared to LDA, while the G0W0 bands are only slightly narrower than in LDA. The agreement with the ARPES is best when the local approximation to the self-energy is used in the LDA"‰+"‰eDMFT method. We infer that even moderately correlated systems with partially occupied s orbitals, which were assumed to approximate the uniform electron gas, are very well described in terms of short-range dynamical correlations that are only local to an atom.
Nature.com
Efficient DNA fluorescence labeling via base excision trapping
Fluorescence labeling of DNAs is broadly useful, but methods for labeling are expensive and labor-intensive. Here we describe a general method for fluorescence labeling of oligonucleotides readily and cost-efficiently via base excision trapping (BETr), employing deaminated DNA bases to mark label positions, which are excised by base excision repair enzymes generating AP sites. Specially designed aminooxy-substituted rotor dyes trap the AP sites, yielding high emission intensities. BETr is orthogonal to DNA synthesis by polymerases, enabling multi-uracil incorporation into an amplicon and in situ BETr labeling without washing. BETr also enables labeling of dsDNA such as genomic DNA at a high labeling density in a single tube by use of nick translation. Use of two different deaminated bases facilitates two-color site-specific labeling. Use of a multi-labeled DNA construct as a bright fluorescence tag is demonstrated through the conjugation to an antibody for imaging proteins. Finally, double-strand selectivity of a repair enzyme is harnessed in sensitive reporting on the presence of a target DNA or RNA in a mixture with isothermal turnover and single nucleotide specificity. Overall, the results document a convenient and versatile method for general fluorescence labeling of DNAs.
Nature.com
Precursor engineering of hydrotalcite-derived redox sorbents for reversible and stable thermochemical oxygen storage
Chemical looping processes based on multiple-step reduction and oxidation of metal oxides hold great promise for a variety of energy applications, such as CO2 capture and conversion, gas separation, energy storage, and redox catalytic processes. Copper-based mixed oxides are one of the most promising candidate materials with a high oxygen storage capacity. However, the structural deterioration and sintering at high temperatures is one key scientific challenge. Herein, we report a precursor engineering approach to prepare durable copper-based redox sorbents for use in thermochemical looping processes for combustion and gas purification. Calcination of the CuMgAl hydrotalcite precursors formed mixed metal oxides consisting of CuO nanoparticles dispersed in the Mg-Al oxide support which inhibited the formation of copper aluminates during redox cycling. The copper-based redox sorbents demonstrated enhanced reaction rates, stable O2 storage capacity over 500 redox cycles at 900"‰Â°C, and efficient gas purification over a broad temperature range. We expect that our materials design strategy has broad implications on synthesis and engineering of mixed metal oxides for a range of thermochemical processes and redox catalytic applications.
Nature.com
Distinct colon mucosa microbiomes associated with tubular adenomas and serrated polyps
Colorectal cancer is the second most deadly and third most common cancer in the world. Its development is heterogenous, with multiple mechanisms of carcinogenesis. Two distinct mechanisms include the adenoma-carcinoma sequence and the serrated pathway. The gut microbiome has been identified as a key player in the adenoma-carcinoma sequence, but its role in serrated carcinogenesis is less clear. In this study, we characterized the gut microbiome of 140 polyp-free and polyp-bearing individuals using colon mucosa and fecal samples to determine if microbiome composition was associated with each of the two key pathways. We discovered significant differences between the microbiomes of colon mucosa and fecal samples, with sample type explaining 10"“15% of the variation observed in the microbiome. Multiple mucosal brushings were collected from each individual to investigate whether the gut microbiome differed between polyp and healthy intestinal tissue, but no differences were found. Mucosal aspirate sampling revealed that the microbiomes of individuals with tubular adenomas and serrated polyps were significantly different from each other and polyp-free individuals, explaining 1"“4% of the variance in the microbiome. Microbiome composition also enabled the accurate prediction of subject polyp types using Random Forest, which produced an area under curve values of 0.87"“0.99. By directly sampling the colon mucosa and distinguishing between the different developmental pathways of colorectal cancer, our study helps characterize potential mechanistic targets for serrated carcinogenesis. This research also provides insight into multiple microbiome sampling strategies by assessing each method's practicality and effect on microbial community composition.
Nature.com
Tribological performance of IL/(GO-MWCNT) coatings in high-vacuum and irradiation environments
In this paper, we investigated the effect of space irradiation on the lubricating properties of IL/(GO-MWCNT) solid"“liquid lubricating coatings. The solid"“liquid lubricating coatings consist of ionic liquids (IL), graphene oxide (GO), and multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT). Irradiation experiments were carried out using ground simulation equipment. Atomic oxygen (AO), ultraviolet (UV), proton (Pr), and electron (El) irradiation alter the composition, structure, morphology, and tribological properties of solid"“liquid lubricating coatings. The experimental results show the composition changes induced by irradiation, including the decomposition of ILs lubricants. The damage to the lubricating material was the most serious by Pr irradiation and the least by UV irradiation.
Nature.com
Osteogenic transdifferentiation of primary human fibroblasts to osteoblast-like cells with human platelet lysate
Inherited bone disorders account for about 10% of documented Mendelian disorders and are associated with high financial burden. Their study requires osteoblasts which play a critical role in regulating the development and maintenance of bone tissue. However, bone tissue is not always available from patients. We developed a highly efficient platelet lysate-based approach to directly transdifferentiate skin-derived human fibroblasts to osteoblast-like cells. We extensively characterized our in vitro model by examining the expression of osteoblast-specific markers during the transdifferentiation process both at the mRNA and protein level. The transdifferentiated osteoblast-like cells showed significantly increased expression of a panel of osteogenic markers. Mineral deposition and ALP activity were also shown, confirming their osteogenic properties. RNA-seq analysis allowed the global study of changes in the transcriptome of the transdifferentiated cells. The transdifferentiated cells clustered separately from the primary fibroblasts with regard to the significantly upregulated genes indicating a distinct transcriptome profile; transdifferentiated osteoblasts also showed significant enrichment in gene expression related to skeletal development and bone mineralization. Our presented in vitro model may potentially contribute to the prospect of studying osteoblast-dependent disorders in patient-derived cells.
Nature.com
Single-cell RNA transcriptomic analysis identifies Creb5 and CD11b-DCs as regulator of asthma exacerbations
Immune responses that result in asthma exacerbation are associated with allergen or viral exposure. Identification of common immune factors will be beneficial for the development of uniformed targeted therapy. We employed a House Dust Mite (HDM) mouse model of asthma and challenged allergic HDM mice with allergens (HDM, cockroach extract (CRE)) or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Purified lung immune cells underwent high-dimensional single-cell RNA deep sequencing (scRNA-seq) to generate an RNA transcriptome. Gene silencing with siRNA was employed to confirm the efficacy of scRNA-seq analysis. scRNA-seq UMAP analysis portrayed an array of cell markers within individual immune clusters. SCENIC R analysis showed an increase in regulon number and activity in CD11b- DC cells. Analysis of conserved regulon factors further identified Creb5 as a shared regulon between the exacerbation groups. Creb5 siRNAs attenuated HDM, CRE or RSV-induced asthma exacerbation. scRNA-seq multidimensional analysis of immune clusters identified gene pathways that were conserved between the exacerbation groups. We propose that these analyses provide a strong framework that could be used to identify specific therapeutic targets in multifaceted pathologies.
Nature.com
Multi-spectroscopic, thermodynamic, and molecular docking/dynamic approaches for characterization of the binding interaction between calf thymus DNA and palbociclib
Studying the binding interaction between biological macromolecules and small molecules has formed the core of different research aspects. The interaction of palbociclib with calf thymus DNA at simulated physiological conditions (pH 7.4) was studied using different approaches, including spectrophotometry, spectrofluorimetry, FT-IR spectroscopy, viscosity measurements, ionic strength measurements, thermodynamic, molecular dynamic simulation, and docking studies. The obtained findings showed an apparent binding interaction between palbociclib and calf thymus DNA. Groove binding mode was confirmed from the findings of competitive binding studies with ethidium bromide or rhodamine B, UV"“Vis spectrophotometry, and viscosity assessment. The binding constant (Kb) at 298Â K calculated from the Benesi"“Hildebrand equation was found to be 6.42"‰Ã—"‰103Â Mâˆ’1. The enthalpy and entropy changes (âˆ†H0 and âˆ†S0) were âˆ’"‰33.09Â kJÂ molâˆ’1 and 61.78Â JÂ molâˆ’1Â Kâˆ’1, respectively, showing that hydrophobic and hydrogen bonds constitute the primary binding forces. As indicated by the molecular docking results, palbociclib fits into the AT-rich region of the B-DNA minor groove with four base pairs long binding site. The dynamic performance and stability of the formed complex were also evaluated using molecular dynamic simulation studies. The in vitro study of the intermolecular binding interaction of palbociclib with calf thymus DNA could guide future clinical and pharmacological studies for the rational drug scheming with enhanced or more selective activity and greater efficacy.
