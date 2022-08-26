A PhD in mathematics... yet still can't comprehend basic kindergarten level biology or understand the concept of those having moral principles and reasons why most people will never accept their practice of homosexuality.
So if I walk down the street in New York City with thousands of people passing me, why should anf of us care about the sexuality of the people we pass? It is no one else's business except for those who feel the need to shout it from the rooftops. Keep it to yourselves.
it's the popular, or the given norm that over rides this feeling of inadequacy.As someone with a disfigurement or speech impediment would feel. The problem is there will always be a sense of idealism within a culture, it'd why Asian women shortened their foot structure and African women lengthened their necks. The problem with this hyperfocus on sexuality and gender is the progressives are moving the bar from what is an obvious natural norm which supports a healthy society i.e. rearing families, biological relations between the sexes geared towards sustaining the species, to what obviously is not. Not only promoting an alternative to this, but supplanting it, replacing it. And this is harmful.
