Baltimore, MD

Comments

Dave Owen
4d ago

Coming from a man who took an oath to uphold the law? Did he not serve time in Federal Prison? Oh wait maybe he was framed for what he was convicted for

Walter MacDonald
3d ago

Its no different then the trash that is running the city now, stealing, bribing, defelcting, etc. I bet that joke of a prosecutor Mosby will get hers. It's Baltimore City and the wonderful world of DEMOCRATS!!!!!

G091Got1DownBmore
4d ago

he should get it,,,compared to what that city gives to past commissioners that didnt do anything excpet make the department worse. Bielefeld and Norris where the only 2 commissioners in the past 25 years to get results that law-abiding citizens wanted.

