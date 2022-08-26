Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to find BitLocker Recovery Key with Key ID in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to find the BitLocker Recovery Key for your BitLocker Encrypted Volume by saving it locally, using Microsoft Account or Azure Active Directory Account. A BitLocker Recovery Key is needed to access an encrypted data drive. The 48-digit password can help you unlock your drive. It is always a good idea to back up BitLocker Drive Encryption Recovery Key, as it can come in handy if you lose it. In this article, we will be discussing how you can get your BitLocker Recovery Key on a Windows 11/10 computer.
The Windows Club
How to use the Animation Pane in PowerPoint to apply animations
Animation brings objects to life. In Microsoft PowerPoint, we have many animation effects to choose from that are available in the Animation gallery, but what if you want to adjust these animation effects? To do that, you need to use the Animation pane. The Animation pane shows all the animations applied to the selected slide. The Animation pane contains features to modify the duration, start delay, sound and other effects of the animation, and so much more. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the Animation pane in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
Calibrate Touch Screen missing in Windows 11/10
Some users have reported that their touch screens stopped working. When they opened Settings to calibrate their touch screen, they found the calibrate touch screen option missing from their Windows 11/10 computers. Yet others have found the Calibrate button greyed out. Windows 11/10 has a touch screen calibration option for the touch-capable displays. When you use this option, a crosshair appears on your screen. You have to tap on these crosshairs to calibrate your touch screen. If the Calibrate Touch Screen is missing in your Windows 11/10 PC, the solutions provided in this post may help you.
The Windows Club
Free USB Repair Tools for Windows 11/10 PC
We all know the importance of USB flash drives, right? These are tiny but very useful. USB flash drives give us the freedom to access our essential files from any system. We take them for granted, but unfortunately, they also sometimes fail! If you face Unrecognized USB or corrupted USB drive issues, it’s time to use USB Repair Tools. USB repair tools usually fix any USB error and recover your essential data. Here in this post, we will suggest a few free USB repair tools to help you successfully fix your USB corruption and other relevant issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
How to disable or enable Cached Exchange Mode in Outlook
In the Cached Exchange Mode, a copy of your mailbox is saved on your computer. The copy offers prompt access to your data and is often updated with the server that runs Microsoft Exchange. Cached mode is the default when you add an exchange or Microsoft 365 account. You cannot use a Cached Exchange Mode with a POP or IMAP account. It is said that Cached Exchange Mode offers a better experience when you use an Exchanged Account. In this tutorial, we will explain how to enable Cached Exchange Mode in Microsoft Outlook.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
The Windows Club
Origin.exe Bad Image Error on Windows 11 [Fixed]
Origin.exe – Bad Image. C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\<NameOfDLLFile> is either not designed to run on Windows or it contains an error. Try installing the program again using the original installation media or contact your system administrator or the software vendor for support. Error status 0xc000012f. Origin.exe Bad Image Error. If you get...
The Windows Club
Twitch error while Loading Followed Channels
Twitch is a video-streaming platform that allows its users to watch or broadcast live or pre-recorded videos. As a Twitch user, you can ‘follow‘ channels of other users to easily access videos that may interest you. When you follow a channel, you can see the videos available on that channel in your Twitch account. The list of your followed channels appears under the ‘Following’ tab. If you’re unable to load this list or getting a Twitch error while loading followed channels, then the troubleshooting tips suggested in this article may help fix the problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Can’t Login to Discord? Fix Discord login problems
Are you unable to log in to your Discord account? Here is a complete guide on fixing the Discord login not working issue on Windows PC. Many Discord users have complained that they just can’t log in to their Discord account. This issue is reported to occur on both desktop and web apps of Discord. In a general scenario, you will likely face this problem if you have entered incorrect login credentials. However, many users said they face the login problem even with the correct login ID and password.
The Windows Club
DS4 Windows could not open exclusively in Windows 11
The virtual emulator, DS4 is a great way to use your PlayStation and Xbox controllers with your PC. However, a lot of users have reported that when trying to do the same, they see an error message meaning DS4 Windows could not open exclusively on Windows 10/11 computers. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you need to do to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users are seeing.
The Windows Club
How to fix a corrupted External Hard Drive on Xbox One
The Xbox One gives the user the ability to attach an external hard drive. This is important for those who have no interest in pulling down the Xbox One to replace the internal hard drive. At times, the external hard drive may get corrupted. In this post, we will see how to fix a corrupted External Hard Drive on Xbox One.
The Windows Club
Fix Microsoft Edge Sidebar keeps opening
Microsoft Edge team rolled out a new Sidebar feature that lets you quickly access Microsoft products such as Outlook, Office, Games, Tools, and so on. While it can be helpful for many, you can disable it if it’s not for you. However, a few users reported in the forums that even when disabled, the sidebar keeps reappearing. It happens after they close the browser and relaunch it. This post looks at a solution that can fix this problem once and for all.
The Windows Club
Best free Firefox Send alternative services
Here is a list of the best free Firefox Send alternative services. Firefox Send was a free web service by Mozilla Firefox which was used for free and encrypted file-sharing. It allowed users to share large files up to 2.5 GB with end-to-end encryption without any registration. Additionally, users could also encrypt their files with a password. However, Firefox Send is discontinued and unavailable now. If you want to use a free web service that has a similar set of functionalities, this post is curated for you. In this post, we will list some better free Firefox Send alternative services that you can use for secure file sharing without any sign-ups.
The Windows Club
Fortnite was not started correctly and needs to be closed
Fortnite is not launching on many Windows computers, when trying to launch the game, users are getting an error message saying Fortnite was not started correctly and needs to be closed. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users are seeing when trying to access this game.
The Windows Club
Group emails not sending or coming to my Inbox in Outlook
A shared mailbox is a useful feature that allows a group of people to monitor and send email from a dedicated account. This can be a public email or a sales email. This shared inbox runs on multiple instances of Outlook on different computers. However, this post will help you resolve the problem if the Group emails are not sent or coming to your Outlook Inbox.
The Windows Club
Why are my Outlook meetings always created as Teams meeting?
When creating a meeting in Outlook, if it always creates as Teams meeting, and that’s not what you want, then this post will help you resolve the problem. After Microsoft Teams become popular, and now that it is also used in corporates, it has become a habit for users to do that. However, it’s more than that, and it’s because of the default setting that some of you may have been following. Let’s figure out how you can fix the problem.
The Windows Club
How to insert and use Background Removal in Word
In Microsoft Office, you can add commands and tabs to your ribbon by using the customized ribbons settings. When persons insert pictures into their documents, a Picture Format tab will appear that allows them to customize their pictures and even remove the background of the pictures, but what if you want to remove a background of a photo without going on the Picture Format tab? In Microsoft Word, a person can add a Background Removal tab to their ribbon, which of all the features offered removes the background. In this tutorial, we will explain how to insert and use a Background Removal tab in Word.
The Windows Club
Dead by Daylight CONNECTION ERROR CODE 8018 on PC and Xbox
Are you encountering error code 8018 on the Dead by Daylight game? Here is a full guide to help you fix Dead by Daylight error code 8018 on your Windows PC and Xbox console. Dead By Daylight (DBD) is an online survival horror asymmetric multiplayer game which is getting more popular day by day. It is loved by millions of gaming enthusiasts. But, like any other game and service, it is also not devoid of errors. There are some errors and issues which players keep experiencing time and again. One such error reported by DBD players is the Connection Error with error code 8018. When triggered, you will see the following error message:
The Windows Club
How to fix Blurry Pictures in Photoshop
In this post, we will show you how to fix Blurry Images in Photoshop. Blurry images can be the result of a combination of factors. They can result from using or calibrating a camera or scanner poorly. Blurry Images can be a result of the movement of the subject or photographer during the photo shoot. Blurring can result from making an image bigger than the actual number of pixels would allow. Photoshop is one of the leading graphic software on the market. Photoshop is best used for raster images, and it is best for photo manipulations, corrections, and retouches.
The Windows Club
How to use Wikipedia in Microsoft Word
Wikipedia is an online free encyclopedia maintained by a community of volunteers. On Wikipedia, people can find useful information that can assist them with their research, but did you know that there is a Wikipedia add-in in Microsoft Word? You can just search for information from Wikipedia without using the browser. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use Wikipedia in Microsoft Word.
Comments / 0