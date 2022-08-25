ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: House on East Walnut will likely rise from ashes

It appears a building on historic East Walnut Street has been spared from demolition. The structure at 920 E. Walnut caught fire Dec. 1, 2021, and suffered heavy damage. It was known as The Walnut Manor Apartments. That’s what the sign in the front yard still says. The two-story...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Water Park#Ne Springfield#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Mother Nature#St Francois Mountains#Signage#Shut Ins
sgfcitizen.org

St. Louis contemporary abstract artist bringing exhibit to Gailey’s downtown

A St. Louis artist who last visited Springfield a few years ago is returning to the Queen City to showcase his art at Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe in Downtown Springfield. The “pop-up” gallery will feature art by Rex Batson, 64, who plays with textures in his work. He is known as a “contemporary abstract texturalist” — a label a friend of the artist created for the style.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield

Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield City Utilities warns of rise in natural gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Natural gas prices have more than doubled compared to 2021 prices. Springfield’s City Utilities projects that this increase, not an increase in utility rates, could lead to a 30% to 50% increase in natural gas heating costs this winter. CU says that they use measures to pay for natural gas below market value. Joel Alexander of CU says that CU is doing it what it can during the offseason to get its supply of natural gas at a lower price.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
BRANSON, MO
AL.com

Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old

Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy