muddyriversports.com
Missouri Department of Conservation issues fishing requirements for Huckleberry Lake
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has issued fishing requirements for Huckleberry Lake. Hannibal Parks and Recreation has partnered with MDC for management of the fish and fishery biologists monitor the fish stock in the pond. Trout must be returned to the water unharmed immediately after being...
KYTV
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s got a new crop of urban farmers: Millennials and Gen-Zers rise up
When Anneliese Kerr considers why she traded in her dream of wearing a chef’s hat for a farmer’s overalls, she talks about road trips in an old Honda with her mother and sisters to pick strawberries. “My favorite thing when I was a kid (was) driving out to...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: House on East Walnut will likely rise from ashes
It appears a building on historic East Walnut Street has been spared from demolition. The structure at 920 E. Walnut caught fire Dec. 1, 2021, and suffered heavy damage. It was known as The Walnut Manor Apartments. That’s what the sign in the front yard still says. The two-story...
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
sgfcitizen.org
St. Louis contemporary abstract artist bringing exhibit to Gailey’s downtown
A St. Louis artist who last visited Springfield a few years ago is returning to the Queen City to showcase his art at Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe in Downtown Springfield. The “pop-up” gallery will feature art by Rex Batson, 64, who plays with textures in his work. He is known as a “contemporary abstract texturalist” — a label a friend of the artist created for the style.
KOMU
VIDEO: Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
Seven of Missouri's 18 state prisons are fully air-conditioned. A new capital improvement plan could add five more prisons to the list.
sgfcitizen.org
Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield
Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Flash flooding leads to traffic issues in Springfield
The rain led to flooding in the theatre department of Parkview High School. Crews quickly cleaned up the water. School officials say a leaky roof led to the flooded floor.
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities warns of rise in natural gas prices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Natural gas prices have more than doubled compared to 2021 prices. Springfield’s City Utilities projects that this increase, not an increase in utility rates, could lead to a 30% to 50% increase in natural gas heating costs this winter. CU says that they use measures to pay for natural gas below market value. Joel Alexander of CU says that CU is doing it what it can during the offseason to get its supply of natural gas at a lower price.
bransontrilakesnews.com
World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old
Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
KYTV
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
