August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // PLEASANT GROVE, UT - Mark Stone, real estate entrepreneur and local difference maker, announced today that after almost a decade of helping thousands of people and families in the Orem region as owner of Osmond/Ur Home Real Estate, he has taken the next step in his entrepreneurial career by opening CENTURY 21 Ur Home Real Estate. Stone made the move to affiliate with the most recognized and respected global real estate brand to better serve the real estate needs of homebuyers, sellers and investors throughout Orem county. His plan, along with his current team of 25 relentless sales professionals, is to leverage the CENTURY 21® brand’s comprehensive digital and tech, marketing and coaching and learning products and services to help find and close more deals and deliver extraordinary experiences to their real estate clients and customers. Stone expects the partnership with the CENTURY 21 System to drive growth and help his company achieve its greatest ambitions.

