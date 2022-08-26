Read full article on original website
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing In Tennessee
New Tennessee Residents Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to McMinnville, Tennessee and the Nashville suburbs of Bellevue and Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
Cousins Subs® Welcomes Back Cubano, Adds Roast Pork Sub And Blue Jazzberry Shake To Menu
Cubano sub returns, Roast Pork sub and Blue Jazzberry shake make their debut. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs® announced today the return of the Cubano sub, as well as the addition of a Roast Pork sub and Blue Jazzberry shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the two subs and shake through Sunday, Nov. 20, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.
Ledo Pizza Announces Sponsorship Deal with Naval Academy Athletics Association
Popular Maryland-based pizza brand to provide gameday giveaways and more for Navy sports and its programs. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Ledo Pizza is proud to announce that they will be a proud sponsor of the Naval Academy Athletics Association. Hooyah!. “We can’t wait to be...
Sweet Paris Crêperie Expands Midwest Presence with Multi-Unit Deal in Minnesota
Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand to Open Four Locations in Minnesota. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON, TX - Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café announced a multi-unit deal that will bring four stores to Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas. Behind this deal is a group of...
PetWellClinic Opens In Green Brook, N.J.
Joining An Existing Location in Union and a Nationally Expanding Network, Veterinary Practice Brings the Convenience of Walk-In Wellness Treatment and Healing to Pet Care. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Green Brook, N.J. - PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering high-quality, convenient, and affordable veterinary care for cats and dogs, announced today that it has opened its second New Jersey location.
Multi-Unit Honest Abe Roofing Franchisee Expands in Georgia with Two More Franchise Locations
August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Atlanta & Macon, GA - Honest Abe Roofing has announced signed franchise agreements to bring new locations to Atlanta and Macon, GA. Behind the agreement is Todd King, owner of six Honest Abe Roofing franchises in Georgia & Florida, located at:. 2101 Corporate Drive,...
Celebrate Labor Day with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™
Texas-style barbecue brand offering Big Yellow Box and more party pack options. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - With summer coming to an end, there is no better way to host one last backyard barbecue cookout for Labor Day- and avoid the cooking and clean up afterwards - than with the iconic menu at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Celebrate Labor Day 2022 this year with the best barbecue in the nation! With Labor Day being a 3-day weekend, there is more time (and room) to enjoy Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.
Utah’s Mark Stone Announces New Brand Affiliation With Opening Of Century 21 Ur Home Real Estate
August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // PLEASANT GROVE, UT - Mark Stone, real estate entrepreneur and local difference maker, announced today that after almost a decade of helping thousands of people and families in the Orem region as owner of Osmond/Ur Home Real Estate, he has taken the next step in his entrepreneurial career by opening CENTURY 21 Ur Home Real Estate. Stone made the move to affiliate with the most recognized and respected global real estate brand to better serve the real estate needs of homebuyers, sellers and investors throughout Orem county. His plan, along with his current team of 25 relentless sales professionals, is to leverage the CENTURY 21® brand’s comprehensive digital and tech, marketing and coaching and learning products and services to help find and close more deals and deliver extraordinary experiences to their real estate clients and customers. Stone expects the partnership with the CENTURY 21 System to drive growth and help his company achieve its greatest ambitions.
