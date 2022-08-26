Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
According to multiple reports and surveys, Android users are now more likely to switch to using an iPhone than they've ever been before... One report says that 25% of US users already consider switching to iPhone, and another survey says that Android is losing more and more users, as the beloved OS has gone from 77.32% market share to 69.74% in just four years, of course, thanks to people switching to iOS (iPhone). In fact, Apple even made a special "Switching to iPhone" video that answers frequently asked questions and preps Android users for a switch to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.
Apple Insider
How to use the back of your iPhone as a button in iOS 15
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — There's an iOS Accessibility feature that lets you trigger commands or run Shortcuts just by tapping on the back of youriPhone. It's called Back Tap, and here's what you should know.
inputmag.com
How to change your iPhone lock screen's clock font and color in iOS 16
After finally giving in to custom app icons on the home screen in iOS 14, Apple is back this year with further customization in iOS 16 — this time for the iPhone's lock screen. In iOS 16, iPhone users can finally — finally — change the lock screen's clock...
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
inputmag.com
How to unsend an email on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16
Did you send an email to the wrong person or send it before it was finished? You aren’t the first, but with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Apple’s Mail app lets you unsend emails, something that isn’t available on older software. You can unsend an email easily,...
Apple releases iOS 16 beta 8
It won’t be long before we find out when iOS 16 is coming, Apple has now released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers, and they have also released a new public beta of iOS. The iOS 16 beta 8 software comes a week after the previous release and the software brings a range of new features to the iPhone.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Google tells us when the first Android 14 beta would land
Google has mentioned Android 14 officially for the first time. The company has also dropped a solid hint about when we can expect the first Android 14 beta release. Changes made to the frequently asked questions section on Google’s Android beta page for Pixels read as follows:. Android 13...
9to5Mac
How to check who can see your iPhone location
Apple holds privacy and security as two of its core values and it has detailed resources on how to protect your devices, accounts, and personal safety. Follow along for a look at the recommended steps to check who can see your iPhone location including how to make sure no one can track you.
Engadget
DuckDuckGo opens up its free email privacy service to everyone
Last year, DuckDuckGo announced a free service designed to fend off email trackers and help people protect their privacy. The Email Protection beta was initially available through a waitlist. Now, it's now in open beta, meaning everyone can try it without having to wait for access. Email Protection is a...
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Android Authority
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
itechpost.com
US Justice Department Likely to File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple Over App Store, AirTags
Lawyers at the DOJ are preparing to file an antitrust lawsuit against Apple by the end of the year. Apple may be closing 2022 with a lawsuit from the US Justice Department, as a person with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed that lawyers are in the early stages of developing an antitrust complaint against the Big Tech giant. Several groups of prosecutors within the DOJ are now reportedly putting together a case for a potential lawsuit, which the department's antitrust division is looking to file by the end of the year.
LAW・
Android Authority
How to copy and paste on the iPhone
It doesn't involve CMD + C, but still pretty easy. We all know how to CMD+C and CMD+V on a Mac to copy and paste, but do you know how to copy and paste on an iPhone? You may think that it isn’t possible to copy and paste on an iOS device, but it actually is possible. It’s very easy to do, and with Universal Clipboard, you can even copy on one Apple device and paste on another. Here’s how to do it all.
The Verge
Google opens the door for Android apps that work across all kinds of devices
Google’s trying to make it easier for developers to create Android apps that connect in some way across a range of devices. In a blog post, Google explains that it’s launching a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) that contains the tools developers need to make their apps play nice across Android devices, and, eventually non-Android phones, tablets, TVs, cars, and more.
Google releases Android 12 Developer Support builds so devs can test old software without bricking their phones
Android 13 has been out for a couple of weeks now, but for any developers looking to continue working with Android 12, it came with a bit of a surprise. Thanks to a vulnerability found in an older bootloader version, Android users can't downgrade their devices once they've upgraded, keeping them on the latest OS for good. Thankfully, for developers stuck without access to last year's version, Google has an all-new update that allows testing out apps and games without running on an unsafe bootloader.
Comments / 0