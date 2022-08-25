Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
Journal Inquirer
420K customers behind on energy bills
About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried what will...
Journal Inquirer
Union attacking Frontier over use of contractors
The Communication Workers of America is launching a $500,000 national media campaign against Frontier Communications for using contractor labor rather than the company’s own employees to build out its fiber optic internet network. Union officials announced the launch of a media campaign, which will include billboards and television advertising,...
Journal Inquirer
Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem
As she stood at the funeral home lectern last month, a photo of her 25-year-old daughter Alexia and her 17-month-old grandson Nasir propped up on an easel behind her, Margaret Armstrong sounded precisely like what she is — a stunned and grieving parent. “I miss her dearly,” Armstrong said...
East Hartford man’s family rebukes defendants in his killing
Shortly after Victor Millan of East Hartford was shot to death in an argument over sunglasses on the night of July 4, 2017, his fiancée, Carmen Perez, gave birth to their daughter. “This monster took away from Victor the opportunity to see his daughter be born shortly after his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kozikowski on ballot in 14th District
SOUTH WINDSOR — Marek Kozikowski, the endorsed candidate for the United Community Party, has been approved to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for state representative in the 14th District. Kozikowski is an elected Republican on the Town Council. He joined the new party, which was formed in March...
Journal Inquirer
Peach Festival 2
A volunteer and Manchester firefighter put the final touches on the peach shortcake at the 2022 Peach Festival. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
Vernon man charged in fatal shooting
A Vernon man has been charged in connection with the killing of one woman and the wounding of another in Hartford in February, Hartford police said. The man, Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of Prospect Street, was charged Thursday with felony murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit each of those crimes.
Fire, downed lines in Bolton close I-384, Route 44
BOLTON — Interstate 384 westbound is closed at the Route 44 interchange after local emergency officials reported downed power lines and a brush fire along the road near Munson’s Chocolates. Eversource reported that roughly 700 customers were without power around 3:37 p.m. By 7 p.m., about half that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire trucks too big for Bolton firehouse
BOLTON — Officials say an expansion of the fire station is in the cards, though it may take some time until the town is able to fund the project. First Selectwoman Pamela Saywer said that fire trucks were both shorter and narrower when the firehouse at 168 Bolton Center Road was built in the 1970s. As a result, the trucks are stored bumper-to-bumper, facing opposite directions so they can exit through the garage bay doors at both the front and rear.
Sign-ups open for Scarecrow Festival
MANCHESTER — The Downtown Manchester Special Services District is looking for participants for its 14th annual Scarecrow Festival next month. Individuals, groups, and organizations can sign up for free from now until Sept. 23 to display their scarecrows on Main Street. Participants will set up their scarecrows between Oct....
Glastonbury’s Carroll off to hot start with UConn women's soccer
Maddie Carroll has given the UConn women’s soccer team something in reserve to start her freshman season. Carroll, a forward from Glastonbury, came off the bench to score a pair of goals Sunday as the Huskies topped UMass Lowell 5-0 in a non-league game at Morrone Stadium in Storrs.
College soccer roundup: Glastonbury's Carroll named Big East women's freshman of the week
Maddie Carroll had a great first week of the regular season for the UConn women’s soccer team. Week two was even better for the Glastonbury native. Carroll was named Big East Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two months to glory for South WIndsor U-10 Little League All-Stars
Seth Falco was the manager of the South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Star team for 59 days this summer. But those 59 days were filled with enough memories to last a lifetime. "I look back on Day 1 and see what all these kids did," Falco said. "Seeing how much...
Comments / 0