ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

420K customers behind on energy bills

About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried what will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Union attacking Frontier over use of contractors

The Communication Workers of America is launching a $500,000 national media campaign against Frontier Communications for using contractor labor rather than the company’s own employees to build out its fiber optic internet network. Union officials announced the launch of a media campaign, which will include billboards and television advertising,...
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem

As she stood at the funeral home lectern last month, a photo of her 25-year-old daughter Alexia and her 17-month-old grandson Nasir propped up on an easel behind her, Margaret Armstrong sounded precisely like what she is — a stunned and grieving parent. “I miss her dearly,” Armstrong said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Middlebury, VT
Health
Bridgeport, CT
Health
Local
Vermont Government
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
Vermont State
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Middlebury, CT
Local
Vermont Health
Middlebury, VT
Government
City
Burlington, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Middlebury, VT
Journal Inquirer

Kozikowski on ballot in 14th District

SOUTH WINDSOR — Marek Kozikowski, the endorsed candidate for the United Community Party, has been approved to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for state representative in the 14th District. Kozikowski is an elected Republican on the Town Council. He joined the new party, which was formed in March...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Peach Festival 2

A volunteer and Manchester firefighter put the final touches on the peach shortcake at the 2022 Peach Festival. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon man charged in fatal shooting

A Vernon man has been charged in connection with the killing of one woman and the wounding of another in Hartford in February, Hartford police said. The man, Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of Prospect Street, was charged Thursday with felony murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit each of those crimes.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire, downed lines in Bolton close I-384, Route 44

BOLTON — Interstate 384 westbound is closed at the Route 44 interchange after local emergency officials reported downed power lines and a brush fire along the road near Munson’s Chocolates. Eversource reported that roughly 700 customers were without power around 3:37 p.m. By 7 p.m., about half that...
BOLTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Suicide#Cancer#Physicians#District Court#The U S Constitution
Journal Inquirer

Fire trucks too big for Bolton firehouse

BOLTON — Officials say an expansion of the fire station is in the cards, though it may take some time until the town is able to fund the project. First Selectwoman Pamela Saywer said that fire trucks were both shorter and narrower when the firehouse at 168 Bolton Center Road was built in the 1970s. As a result, the trucks are stored bumper-to-bumper, facing opposite directions so they can exit through the garage bay doors at both the front and rear.
Journal Inquirer

Sign-ups open for Scarecrow Festival

MANCHESTER — The Downtown Manchester Special Services District is looking for participants for its 14th annual Scarecrow Festival next month. Individuals, groups, and organizations can sign up for free from now until Sept. 23 to display their scarecrows on Main Street. Participants will set up their scarecrows between Oct....
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy