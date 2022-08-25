BOLTON — Officials say an expansion of the fire station is in the cards, though it may take some time until the town is able to fund the project. First Selectwoman Pamela Saywer said that fire trucks were both shorter and narrower when the firehouse at 168 Bolton Center Road was built in the 1970s. As a result, the trucks are stored bumper-to-bumper, facing opposite directions so they can exit through the garage bay doors at both the front and rear.

20 HOURS AGO