ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE
Journal Inquirer

420K customers behind on energy bills

About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried what will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT businesses spared from unemployment tax hikes, for now

Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators spared Connecticut businesses from a special unemployment tax hike next month — and effectively helped them dodge a federal business tax increase in January. But business advocates say if state officials want to help businesses survive the next economic downturn, the government should give...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy