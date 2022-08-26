Read full article on original website
When To See The Best Fall Leaves In Eastern Iowa
As August comes to an end and school starts, people are getting more and more excited for fall, or as some call it “spooky season”. Each year thousands of Iowans and visitors go out of their way to travel the countryside to see all the different colors of fall.
Have You Seen This Bug!? Squish It!
A new invasive insect, the Spotted Lanternfly or Lycorma delicatula, is moving towards Wisconsin and experts say it’s only a matter of time before the pest reaches the state. The Spotted Lanternfly is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September of 2014. According to the USDA APHIS website, this insect is considered a "Hungry Pest." Hungry pests are invasive species that threaten to harm crops and trees. If left unchecked, they can devastate entire ag industries which in turn can eliminate jobs, threaten the local food supply, and cost businesses and American families billions.
Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa
The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
Iowa prisons’ recidivism rate drops to 37%, well below national average
JOHNSTON — The number of Iowa prison inmates who’re caught commuting another crime after they’ve been released from prison has been dropping. “Recidivism went down last year for the first time in six years,” Iowa Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner said of data from state Fiscal Year 2021. “…Recidivism has gone down another 1.7% this year.”
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Iowa Libertarians opt out of federal, most statewide races: What it means
Iowa's filing period for the 2022 general election closed on August 27 with no third-party candidate qualified for the ballot in any federal race, or any statewide race other than for governor and lieutenant governor. The landscape could hardly be more different from four years ago, when the Libertarian Party...
What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?
If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
As COVID-related free school meal program ends, how much will Iowa families pay for breakfast, lunch?
Many Des Moines area metro families will see higher meal prices this school year as a COVID-19-era universal free meals program ends and schools grapple with the rising cost of food and ongoing supply chain issues. For the last two years, most students have eaten for free after the U.S....
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
Iowa election officials navigating new GOP election law ahead of midterms
As Iowa election officials prepare for the midterm elections, county auditors could face criminal penalties under a recent law passed in the GOP-controlled legislature. Senate File 413, signed in March 2021, made it illegal for election officials to fail to follow state guidance and state election laws. They could face up to 5 years in jail and a fine of at least $750 but not more than $7,500.
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
Travelers In Iowa Down Slightly
(Des Moines, IA) — Initial data from the state tourism office indicates the number of travelers is down slightly from last year, but visitors are coming from a greater distance. Iowa Travel Office Communications manager, Jessica O’Riley, says the average distance traveled for a trip this year is just 233 miles compared to 140 miles last year. Air traffic numbers show more people traveling out of state. Passenger numbers at the Des Moines Airport are up 60 percent, while they jumped 50 percent at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. O’Riley says they are seeing hotel occupancies higher this year.
Iowa facing special education teacher shortage
Partly cloudy, warm and humid this morning. Dry through the early afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Scattered storms are likely for the late afternoon into the evening. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: 21 hours ago. A stormy weekend forecast with heavy rain potential. Big Red Extra: Huskers...
California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
Most Iowa lawmakers support hands-free cell phones while driving but won’t pass bill
Iowa struggles to pass a law to require hands-free driving when it comes to cell phones. We cover that and other issues with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil, who address legislation about hands-free driving. “What will it take? Political pressure,” Kaufmann said. “All...
State Fair Straw Poll shows strengthening GOP in Iowa
Des Moines — The Iowa State Fair Straw Poll results showed increased strength in GOP than in 2016 and 2018 Friday night. The Iowa State Fair Straw Poll conducted by the Secretary of State's Office showed that Republicans swept the field. Senator Chuck Grassley was the favorite choice in...
