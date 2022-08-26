ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Citadel Credit Union Discusses the Grants, Loans, and Relief Programs Available to Small Business Owners in PA

Image via Citadel Credit Union. Small businesses are essential to the economy, but after the pandemic, some companies may need financial assistance to get back up and running. With small business grants available in Pennsylvania, plus loans and assistance programs dedicated to helping businesses succeed in the post-pandemic era, here are a few opportunities to consider for financial relief this year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Downingtown, PA
Chester County, PA
Education
City
Conestoga, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
Unionville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
VISTA.Today

Local Nonprofits Partner with Legislators to Discuss Housing in Chester County

Image via County of Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Harcum Appoints Seasoned Financial Aid Professional to Position of Department Head

Paula Lehrberger.Image via Harcum College. Paula Lehrberger has joined the Enrollment Management team at Harcum College as Assistant Vice President of Financial Aid. Lehrberger is chiefly responsible for the administration of all financial aid programs for the Bryn Mawr campusand all partnership sites, ensuring compliance with all federal and state regulations in addition to college policies.
BRYN MAWR, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News World Report#Downingtown Stem Academy#K12#Chester County Home#Conestoga High School#Great Valley High School
CBS Philly

Delaware County's largest school district warning closures may be in store due to teacher shortage

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels. Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians. "I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students." Superintendent Daniel McGarry...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Encompass Health plans to build 50-bed rehab hospital in Montgomery County

An Alabama-based company plans to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Montgomery County. Encompass Health Corp., a publicly traded company, said the 50-bed hospital will be at 2660 Audubon Road in Lower Providence Township. It will serve patients recovering from strokes and other neurological disorders, brain and spinal-cord injuries,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Catholic university says 'gender inclusivity' guide is 'fundamental' to its mission

PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Villanova University, a Roman Catholic university located outside Philadelphia, released a guide with a variety of "best practices" on how to promote "gender inclusivity" within university workspaces, labs and classrooms. The university's "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" released this month calls gender inclusivity "fundamental" to Villanova's mission,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy