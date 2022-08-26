UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels. Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians. "I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students." Superintendent Daniel McGarry...

