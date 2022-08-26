Read full article on original website
Related
‘Can-Do’ Immaculata Students Dedicate Community Service Time at Historic, 22-Acre Mill in Chester Springs
This past Saturday, students from Immaculata University worked at the Mill at Anselma in Chester Springs cleaning the Red Barn Visitors Center and the miller’s home inside and outside. Now, the windows are gleaming; they pressured washed the bridge, and even did some pruning and gardening. “We are extremely...
Citadel Credit Union Discusses the Grants, Loans, and Relief Programs Available to Small Business Owners in PA
Image via Citadel Credit Union. Small businesses are essential to the economy, but after the pandemic, some companies may need financial assistance to get back up and running. With small business grants available in Pennsylvania, plus loans and assistance programs dedicated to helping businesses succeed in the post-pandemic era, here are a few opportunities to consider for financial relief this year.
The Arc of Chester County Receives Grant for State-of-the-Art Technology
Image via Arc of Chester County. The Arc of Chester County was awarded $23,950 from The National Philoptochos Society for 10 Surface Pro Tablets for its Children’s Early Learning & Services Program (CELSP).
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Nonprofits Partner with Legislators to Discuss Housing in Chester County
Image via County of Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
Study Says Rudest People In US Live Right Outside Of South Jersey
Get ready for some not-so-shocking news, ya'll. Once again, the City of Brotherly Love has been bestowed the title of Rudest City in America. Believe it or not, even though most of us know that's true to a certain extent, many have come to be proud of that in-your-face Philly attitude.
Harcum Appoints Seasoned Financial Aid Professional to Position of Department Head
Paula Lehrberger.Image via Harcum College. Paula Lehrberger has joined the Enrollment Management team at Harcum College as Assistant Vice President of Financial Aid. Lehrberger is chiefly responsible for the administration of all financial aid programs for the Bryn Mawr campusand all partnership sites, ensuring compliance with all federal and state regulations in addition to college policies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bring Your Appetite to the Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
It’s no secret that Brandywine Valley has delicious places to eat at every corner, so if you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Chester County, here’s a list that will leaving you feeling full and happy, writes Shannon Montgomery for County Lines Magazine. From cafes, diners,...
Delaware County's largest school district warning closures may be in store due to teacher shortage
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels. Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians. "I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students." Superintendent Daniel McGarry...
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA station in Montgomery County named to National Register of Historic Places
A local SEPTA station is now recognized as part of a National Park Service index. Lansdale Station in Montgomery County was one of just nine properties chosen to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The register is National Park Service's official list of historic places worthy of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quality Education in Newtown: One Institution Makes List of 25 Best Pa. Private High Schools
Bucks County is home to one of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on:. Student and academic data from the U.S. Department of Education. Test scores.
Chopt Announces Second Pennsylvania Location This Year
Following the June opening of its first outpost in Pennsylvania, as well as its ninth New Jersey location next week, Chopt is ready to hit Bryn Mawr.
18 Pennsylvania Farms Receive Protection from Future Development, One Is in Chester County
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county, and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development, and one of them is in Chester County. By selling their land’s development rights, landowners ensure...
WFMZ-TV Online
Encompass Health plans to build 50-bed rehab hospital in Montgomery County
An Alabama-based company plans to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Montgomery County. Encompass Health Corp., a publicly traded company, said the 50-bed hospital will be at 2660 Audubon Road in Lower Providence Township. It will serve patients recovering from strokes and other neurological disorders, brain and spinal-cord injuries,...
Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo
FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
WOLF
Catholic university says 'gender inclusivity' guide is 'fundamental' to its mission
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Villanova University, a Roman Catholic university located outside Philadelphia, released a guide with a variety of "best practices" on how to promote "gender inclusivity" within university workspaces, labs and classrooms. The university's "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" released this month calls gender inclusivity "fundamental" to Villanova's mission,...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0