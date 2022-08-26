ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

q13fox.com

1 killed in shooting in Olympia, man arrested for domestic violence

OLYMPIA, Wash. - One man is in jail and another is dead after a shooting in Olympia late Monday night. According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and said he shot and killed someone that attacked his roommate. Deputies arrived at a home near Libby Rd NE and 46th Ave NE around 10:30 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor During Dispute on Friday

A Chehalis man is in stable condition after a neighbor reportedly shot him in the chest during a dispute in the 600 block of Northwest Quincy Place on Friday, the Chehalis Police Department reported Monday morning. The alleged shooter, a 32-year-old man, self-reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Vehicle Prowls; Shoplifting; Assaults

• At 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 26, a vehicle reported stolen out of Chehalis earlier that day was recovered in the 100 block of East Hanson Street. • An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. •...
CENTRALIA, WA
KING 5

Suspect killed in Tacoma police shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was shot and killed after he fired at police in south Tacoma on Sunday. Tacoma police officers were called to the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a man called 911 and reported a relative of his assaulted him, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).
Chronicle

One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Spree of Ballard bank heists land alleged serial thief with 3 felony charges

King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with three felony counts of robbery in the first degree. Prosecutors allege that Bruce Baker stole thousands of dollars from at least three banks in Ballard. Seattle Police arrested Baker last week. The alleged heists occurred over a several-day span in the...
SEATTLE, WA
msn.com

Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping

LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police

TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man shot during argument in Rainier Valley

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an argument led to a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on early Sunday morning,. Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot. Responding...
SEATTLE, WA

