Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
q13fox.com
1 killed in shooting in Olympia, man arrested for domestic violence
OLYMPIA, Wash. - One man is in jail and another is dead after a shooting in Olympia late Monday night. According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and said he shot and killed someone that attacked his roommate. Deputies arrived at a home near Libby Rd NE and 46th Ave NE around 10:30 p.m.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor During Dispute on Friday
A Chehalis man is in stable condition after a neighbor reportedly shot him in the chest during a dispute in the 600 block of Northwest Quincy Place on Friday, the Chehalis Police Department reported Monday morning. The alleged shooter, a 32-year-old man, self-reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department...
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Prowls; Shoplifting; Assaults
• At 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 26, a vehicle reported stolen out of Chehalis earlier that day was recovered in the 100 block of East Hanson Street. • An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. •...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect killed in Tacoma police shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was shot and killed after he fired at police in south Tacoma on Sunday. Tacoma police officers were called to the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a man called 911 and reported a relative of his assaulted him, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Chronicle
One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
MyNorthwest.com
Spree of Ballard bank heists land alleged serial thief with 3 felony charges
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with three felony counts of robbery in the first degree. Prosecutors allege that Bruce Baker stole thousands of dollars from at least three banks in Ballard. Seattle Police arrested Baker last week. The alleged heists occurred over a several-day span in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thejoltnews.com
Harassment and threats, served up with a side of racist insults, lands Yelm man in Olympia Jail
A Yelm man was arrested after allegedly harassing and hurling racial slurs at two Intercity Transit (IT) Center staff. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on August 23 after reports of a disorderly subject at the transit center on the 200 block of State Ave NE. The reporting party, an...
Domestic violence suspect shoots at Seattle police officers
SEATTLE — A suspect in a domestic violence incident shot at Seattle police officers in North Seattle Monday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 13200 block of Linden Avenue North to investigate a report of domestic violence. While trying to take the man into custody,...
msn.com
Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping
LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
q13fox.com
Troopers: Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in "distress" on the Kitsap Peninsula. Washington State Patrol said 39-year-old Krystle Renae Runninghawk was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
KING-5
Person dies after Tacoma police shooting
A suspect was declared dead after a Tacoma police shooting Sunday. Officers were responding to a domestic violence incident when the shooting happened.
New video of the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday in South Tacoma
According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers received calls about an assault involving an uncle and his nephew in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street around 12:30 p.m. “All I kept hearing is just gunshots, gunshots, gunshots. There was so many it sounded like at least 100, there was...
Police: Man shot during argument in Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an argument led to a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on early Sunday morning,. Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot. Responding...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen in Skyway
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol Sunday night. Monica Jackson was last seen at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County. Jackson is in a mental health crisis and is at risk,...
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
Comments / 0