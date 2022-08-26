Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
India’s CoinDCX says it’s hiring to prepare for DeFi expansion
CoinDCX, a Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange that raised US$135 million in an April funding round, said it plans to hire hundreds of staff this year to prepare for demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) products. Traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, gold and real estate are likely to trade on DeFi platforms...
forkast.news
FTX CEO: no plan to buy crypto exchange Huobi
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, denied on Tuesday that he has a plan to buy out another crypto exchange, Huobi, after a rumor circulating on Chinese social media said that FTX has acquired the exchange. Fast facts. “No, we are not planning to acquire Huobi,” Bankman-Fried said on...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
forkast.news
Bank of Korea to institutionalize ICOs in new crypto law
South Korea will have to institutionalize initial coin offerings (ICO) when establishing its new crypto law, tentatively named the Digital Asset Basic Act, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). Fast facts. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission banned ICOs in 2017 after its popularity resulted in excessive speculation and financial...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin fails to hold above US$20,000, Ether slumps, SHIB slides
Bitcoin traded below US$20,000 and Ether fell further in Monday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana fell, along with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), with SHIB dropping below Dai and Polygon by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin traded down 0.83% in the past 24 hours at US$19,888 as of...
forkast.news
Singapore’s Crypto Dance; Women in Web3
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Crypto clarity from Singapore’s central bank. Forkast and NEAR Foundation initiative champions women in Web3. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in...
forkast.news
Why the crypto world needs more women as leaders and investors
Cryptocurrency, NFT, metaverse, DeFi — these buzzwords and new applications, all underpinned by blockchain technology, demonstrate the increasing popularity of crypto adoption worldwide. Prevalence, nevertheless, does not necessarily come with a good reputation. The crypto world, to a large extent, is still portrayed as the Wild West dominated by male speculators and bro culture, reinforced by recent scandals and the market plunge. Female engagement and leadership in crypto, however, can help change this perception and build a more positive image for the industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
forkast.news
What in crypto hell just happened to all your money?
The recent crypto market turmoil has been headlined by a series of cascading events, including the collapse of Terra UST and the failure of famed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). Especially notable and perhaps most impactful is the rash of distressed centralized crypto lending platforms, which have disproportionately caused harm to retail investors.
forkast.news
Bitcoin miners, investors still active in BTC despite price fluctuations
Although the price of Bitcoin fell below US$20,000 for the first time since mid-June after sliding 7% in the 24 hours following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech, the number of addresses holding over 0.1 bitcoin hit all-time-high on Sunday. This was despite mining difficulty for the crypto likely to see its third-highest ever in the next adjustment.
forkast.news
Argentine province Mendoza to accept cryptocurrency as payment for taxes
The western Argentine province of Mendoza — the fifth most populous in the country — now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for taxes, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) announced on Saturday. Fast facts. Mendoza’s roughly 2 million residents will now be able to pay taxes using stablecoins...
IperionX & Panerai Partner to Develop Sustainable Luxury Goods
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (Nasdaq | ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce the execution of a commercial partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with Officine Panerai (“Panerai”), a branch of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (“Richemont”) (SWX: CFR, market capitalization US$65 billion) to produce unique high-end timepieces from sustainable, fully recycled titanium, using IperionX’s patented technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005369/en/ Cleaning prototype watch blanks after printing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fiverr Partners With Shutterstock to Integrate Licensed Assets Into Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. The integration will provide freelancers who offer digital services on Fiverr instant and easy access to millions of licensed assets for commercial use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005208/en/ Fiverr announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
forkast.news
An internet of blockchains: Interoperability in a multi-chain future
“One chain to rule them all” was a concept that enjoyed widespread acceptance in blockchain circles until relatively recently. No longer. As new blockchains, decentralized applications, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverses rapidly fill out the Web3 space, a constellation of dynamic yet mutually exclusive worlds has emerged. Amid a...
Comments / 0