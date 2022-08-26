The leader of Rochester’s Urban League is calling on the local community to do more to fight racism, particularly after news about an alleged racist party came to light. The call to action comes from Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester. She put out a statement over the weekend in response to the report of a racist party held in July at the East Avenue mansion of Nicholas and Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia.

