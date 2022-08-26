ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

westsidenewsny.com

Award winning artists named at Brockport Arts Festival

The Brockport Arts Festival, a partnership between the Village of Brockport and Brockport Integrated Service Clubs and Organizations (BISCO), has announced the winners by category of the Brockport Arts Festival. The overall Best in Show was Brockport’s own Hart Gallery 27. Other categories are listed below with the first and...
BROCKPORT, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Community Farm for People with Disabilities in Spencerport to Expand

Homesteads for Hope, a nonprofit community farm for people of all abilities, recently received a major grant from Kubota Tractor Corp. One of the plans is to create an inclusive housing village that will give 250-plus people a place to call home. Jennyrae Brongo describes herself as a “sister to...
SPENCERPORT, NY
wxxinews.org

Rochester Urban League leader says recent East Ave. party points to need to address systemic racism

The leader of Rochester’s Urban League is calling on the local community to do more to fight racism, particularly after news about an alleged racist party came to light. The call to action comes from Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester. She put out a statement over the weekend in response to the report of a racist party held in July at the East Avenue mansion of Nicholas and Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia.
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Balloon festival this weekend south of Rochester

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrate the end of summer by enjoying a breathtaking (and weather-dependent) view like no other at the 41st annual Dansville Balloon Festival. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. The event kicks...
DANSVILLE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Rochester Clinical Research seeks participants for study of investigational e-cigarette cessation therapy

Rochester Clinical Research is one of the five select cities enrolling eligible participants into ORCA-V1, a U.S. Phase 2 clinical research study evaluating the effectiveness and tolerability of cytisinicline, an investigational, plant-derived treatment for e-cigarette cessation in adults who use e-cigarettes daily and intend to quit vaping. A report showed...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Neisner's was called 'one of the nation's greatest mercantile enterprises.' What happened?

Back when downtown Rochester was lined with retail stores, Neisner's was one of the most affordable shopping options. Lumped in with stores like Woolworth's and Kresge's, Neisner's was known as a five-and-dime. But there was lots of money to be made in those nickels and dimes (although prices actually were slightly higher) — by 1968, for instance, Neisner's reported record sales of $100 million.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
ROCHESTER, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Fire Apparatus of the Day: August 29, 2022

SVI Trucks—Farmington (NY) Fire Department heavy rescue. Sutphen Monarch cab and chassis; Cummins L9 450-hp engine; 18-foot walk-around rescue body; Command Light KL415A-FS light tower. Dealer: Nick Catalino, Vander Molen Fire Apparatus Sales and Service, Syracuse, NY. PREVIOUS PHOTO OF THE DAY >>. MORE FIRE APPARATUS ARTICLES >>
FARMINGTON, NY
585mag.com

Going once, going twice, SOLD!

Hearing the words “auction house” might spark the image of a jam-packed room with a fast-talking auctioneer calling out bids from potential buyers who want one particular item that’s going, going, going . . . gone. While this nostalgic atmosphere is full of excitement, it’s not the most efficient commerce system in modern society. Cottone Auctions in Geneseo has shifted its auctions in a new direction, creating a unique online platform that’s not only more accessible but reaches individuals around the world.
GENESEO, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Bank robbed in Town of Sweden Tuesday

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
SWEDEN, NY
13 WHAM

Tracking storms and heat this evening

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Everyone got the heat today in WNY, but some areas will also see the potential for locally strong thunderstorms. Let's start with the storms. A trough of low pressure will interact with the Lake Erie lake breeze and produce locally strong thunderstorms through late this evening. Any storms that flare up will have locally heavy downpours, gusty wind, cloud to ground lightning, and the potential for hail.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York

If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

A perfect afternoon spent with friends on the trails

Every once in a while I’m reminded about how oustanding our local trail system is. Sunday morning dawned so beautiful and cool, I thought it’d be a great day to go for a hike with my husband. And since it’s always more fun to hike with friends, I invited my friends Patty and Dave to join us. We met up at Whiting Rd. Nature Preserve.
WEBSTER, NY

