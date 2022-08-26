Read full article on original website
Related
wxxinews.org
After 14 years, a Rochester teacher joins the 600,000 educators who left the field this year
This past school year was Quiana Joseph-Muhammad's last with the Rochester City School District. She was a high school English teacher and had been an educator for 14 years. “I was realizing that I was spending way more time doing my work that pays me as a teacher than I was actually being a parent to my own kids,” Joseph-Muhammad said.
westsidenewsny.com
Award winning artists named at Brockport Arts Festival
The Brockport Arts Festival, a partnership between the Village of Brockport and Brockport Integrated Service Clubs and Organizations (BISCO), has announced the winners by category of the Brockport Arts Festival. The overall Best in Show was Brockport’s own Hart Gallery 27. Other categories are listed below with the first and...
gvhealthnews.com
Community Farm for People with Disabilities in Spencerport to Expand
Homesteads for Hope, a nonprofit community farm for people of all abilities, recently received a major grant from Kubota Tractor Corp. One of the plans is to create an inclusive housing village that will give 250-plus people a place to call home. Jennyrae Brongo describes herself as a “sister to...
Wife of local veteran Gary Beikirch receives dedicated plaque in his honor
Beikirch served as a U.S. army medic in the Vietnam War. In 1973, he received the Congressional Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxinews.org
Rochester Urban League leader says recent East Ave. party points to need to address systemic racism
The leader of Rochester’s Urban League is calling on the local community to do more to fight racism, particularly after news about an alleged racist party came to light. The call to action comes from Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester. She put out a statement over the weekend in response to the report of a racist party held in July at the East Avenue mansion of Nicholas and Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia.
Rochester City Hall boosting security
Employees will be required to wear visible identification at all times.
localsyr.com
Balloon festival this weekend south of Rochester
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrate the end of summer by enjoying a breathtaking (and weather-dependent) view like no other at the 41st annual Dansville Balloon Festival. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. The event kicks...
PHOTOS: The Small Upstate New York Town That Played a Huge Role in Women’s Rights
In July of 1848 something the United States had never seen before happened – women who were tired of being treated like property, tired of being silenced, and tired of being treated as inferior beings took a stand and raised their voices. These brave women demanded that just like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westsidenewsny.com
Rochester Clinical Research seeks participants for study of investigational e-cigarette cessation therapy
Rochester Clinical Research is one of the five select cities enrolling eligible participants into ORCA-V1, a U.S. Phase 2 clinical research study evaluating the effectiveness and tolerability of cytisinicline, an investigational, plant-derived treatment for e-cigarette cessation in adults who use e-cigarettes daily and intend to quit vaping. A report showed...
chronicle-express.com
Neisner's was called 'one of the nation's greatest mercantile enterprises.' What happened?
Back when downtown Rochester was lined with retail stores, Neisner's was one of the most affordable shopping options. Lumped in with stores like Woolworth's and Kresge's, Neisner's was known as a five-and-dime. But there was lots of money to be made in those nickels and dimes (although prices actually were slightly higher) — by 1968, for instance, Neisner's reported record sales of $100 million.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
13 WHAM
Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Apparatus of the Day: August 29, 2022
SVI Trucks—Farmington (NY) Fire Department heavy rescue. Sutphen Monarch cab and chassis; Cummins L9 450-hp engine; 18-foot walk-around rescue body; Command Light KL415A-FS light tower. Dealer: Nick Catalino, Vander Molen Fire Apparatus Sales and Service, Syracuse, NY. PREVIOUS PHOTO OF THE DAY >>. MORE FIRE APPARATUS ARTICLES >>
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
585mag.com
Going once, going twice, SOLD!
Hearing the words “auction house” might spark the image of a jam-packed room with a fast-talking auctioneer calling out bids from potential buyers who want one particular item that’s going, going, going . . . gone. While this nostalgic atmosphere is full of excitement, it’s not the most efficient commerce system in modern society. Cottone Auctions in Geneseo has shifted its auctions in a new direction, creating a unique online platform that’s not only more accessible but reaches individuals around the world.
WHEC TV-10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing their 2022 winter tour to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” to Rochester on Thursday, December 1. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be held on...
rochesterfirst.com
Bank robbed in Town of Sweden Tuesday
SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
13 WHAM
Tracking storms and heat this evening
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Everyone got the heat today in WNY, but some areas will also see the potential for locally strong thunderstorms. Let's start with the storms. A trough of low pressure will interact with the Lake Erie lake breeze and produce locally strong thunderstorms through late this evening. Any storms that flare up will have locally heavy downpours, gusty wind, cloud to ground lightning, and the potential for hail.
Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York
If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
websterontheweb.com
A perfect afternoon spent with friends on the trails
Every once in a while I’m reminded about how oustanding our local trail system is. Sunday morning dawned so beautiful and cool, I thought it’d be a great day to go for a hike with my husband. And since it’s always more fun to hike with friends, I invited my friends Patty and Dave to join us. We met up at Whiting Rd. Nature Preserve.
Comments / 0