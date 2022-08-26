Read full article on original website
Janice K. Flannagan, age 72, of Jasper
Janice K. Flannagan, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at her home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Janice was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 29, 1949, to Ervin and Mildred (Vaal) Hagedorn. Janice married Dr. Michael Flannagan on August 15, 1970 in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Janice began...
City of Huntingburg Partnering with Indiana University’s Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands to Create Parks & Recreation Master Plan
Huntingburg– The City of Huntingburg and Indiana University’s Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands has recently partnered to create a Parks & Recreation System Master Plan. The goal of this partnership is to produce a plan that ensures Huntingburg’s parks system meets the needs of residents both now and into the future. The plan will also identify gaps and future shortfalls, establish development priorities, and create an implementation strategy. This planning effort provides an opportunity to take an assessment of all the physical and programmatic resources in the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and determine the priorities for future investment.
Fall Hydrant Flushing Beginning September 12th in Jasper
Jasper- Beginning Monday, September 12th, weather permitting, the Jasper Municipal Water Department will begin the Fall hydrant flushing and maintenance program. Flushing hours are from 7:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M Monday thru Friday. The Fall hydrant flushing will last for the next several weeks until all City hydrants have been...
Harrison County Deputy Accused of Identity Deception
Floyd Co.- An investigation that stemmed from accusations of misconduct in the New Albany Police Department has led to the arrest of a Harrison County Deputy. In May of this year, several public service offices and two news stations in Kentucky received an email from a New Albany Police Officer claiming officer misconduct within the police department. The claim also stated the incidents had been reported but to no avail.
Forest Service Gives Update on Buffalo Springs Restoration Project
Bedford- A newsletter has been issued by the Forest Service to update interested stakeholders on the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project proposed in October, 2021 for Orange and Crawford counties. The purpose of the project is to promote tree growth, reduce insect and disease levels, move the landscape toward historic conditions, and increase the resiliency and structure of forest stands by restoring the composition, structure, pattern and ecological processes necessary to make these ecosystems sustainable. In addition to an overview of the forest treatments in the proposed project, the public is reminded that of the 204,000 acres of National Forest System land comprising the Hoosier National Forest, an average of 266 acres, or 0.13%, are actively managed for timber annually. If the project is approved, the Forest Service would continue that same pace across the Forest and implement the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project actions incrementally over 10 –15 years, and likely longer for prescribed fire.
Charles W. Frye, 66, of Loogootee
Charles W. Frye, 66, of Loogootee, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born December 7, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late Harold K. and Patricia R. (Craney) Frye. Chuck loved playing music, singing, and entertaining family and friends or anyone who...
Plane Crash in French Lick Claims One Life
French Lick- The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small plane...
Susan E. (Sanders) Warren, 65, of Loogootee
Susan E. (Sanders) Warren, 65, of Loogootee, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Born June 28, 1957, in Shoals, Indiana, she was the daughter of Carl Franklin and Bessie Mae (Gilbert) Sanders. She married Clifford Warren on June 18, 1983, and he survives.
19-year-old Facing Rape, other charges in Jasper
Jasper- 19-year-old Liam Kibby was arrested on Monday for alleged rape and other charges. According to a press release, an unidentified victim came forward to the Jasper Police Department accusing Kibby of sexual assault. The victim said the assault occurred at Kibby’s residence. Officers investigated and arrested Kibby on...
Paul Joseph “PJ” Doan ll of Hardinsburg
Paul Joseph “PJ” Doan ll of Hardinsburg, Indiana, Passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on July 30, 1973, in Bedford, Indiana to Paul Joseph Doan Sr, and Jamey Nesbit Doan. He was preceded in death by his...
Posey County Woman Facing Attempted Murder Charges
Posey Co.- Melissa Wade was released from the hospital after shooting herself in the leg and is now awaiting trial for attempted murder. On Friday, August 26th, just before 10:00 pm, Posey County Dispatch received a call concerning two people shot. Mount Vernon Police were dispatched to a residence near State Road 62. Upon arrival, they found Herbert and Melissa Wade, both suffering from gunshot wounds, along with an unharmed juvenile.
This Week's Sports Schedule
Jasper - Local soccer, football, and the return of Big Ten action highlight this week's sports schedule. Due to Purdue Football returning to play Thursday, the Jasper Volleyball broadcast initially schedule for Thursday on WQKZ will move to September 12th, when the Wildcats take on Providence at home.
