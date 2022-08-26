Bedford- A newsletter has been issued by the Forest Service to update interested stakeholders on the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project proposed in October, 2021 for Orange and Crawford counties. The purpose of the project is to promote tree growth, reduce insect and disease levels, move the landscape toward historic conditions, and increase the resiliency and structure of forest stands by restoring the composition, structure, pattern and ecological processes necessary to make these ecosystems sustainable. In addition to an overview of the forest treatments in the proposed project, the public is reminded that of the 204,000 acres of National Forest System land comprising the Hoosier National Forest, an average of 266 acres, or 0.13%, are actively managed for timber annually. If the project is approved, the Forest Service would continue that same pace across the Forest and implement the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project actions incrementally over 10 –15 years, and likely longer for prescribed fire.

ORANGE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO